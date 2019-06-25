Sachin Tendulkar gets trolled by Dhoni fans for criticising batting against Afghanistan

When asked what he thought of India’s batting against Afghanistan on Saturday, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar didn’t mince words. He was particularly critical about MS Dhoni’s batting and he said there was no “positive intent” shown by the Indian wicket-keeper or his batting partner.

Tendulkar criticised the shot selection of India’s batsmen against Afghanistan on Saturday, but then said he was not happy with the partnership between Kedar Kadhav and Dhoni. As India tottered, Dhoni (28) and Jadhav (52) stabilised the innings with 57 runs for the fifth wicket. But Dhoni faced 52 balls and his innings ended tamely in the 45th over when he was stumped for only the second time in an ODI since 2011.

“I thought they batted very slow, very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent,” he said in an interview to India Today.

“There were more than 2-3 dot balls. After Virat got out in the 38th over and till the 45th over we hadn’t scored many runs. There were not enough outings for the middle order batsmen till now and that put pressure on them. But the intent could have been much better by the middle order batsmen,” Tendulkar said.

“Kedar Jadhav was under pressure, he had not had an outing up until now. He needed someone to take charge of the situation early on but that did not happen.

“Both Kedar and Dhoni were not able to play at the required strike rate that they would have wanted. Those in-between overs could have been better and that is why Kedar was under a bit of pressure,” Tendulkar said.

Not surprisingly, Dhoni’s fans didn’t take very kindly to the criticism. And they took to social media to troll the batsman for his comments:

Huh!! Quite rich of Sachin to make a comment on Dhoni. He himself used to consume, like two dozen balls, to move from 91 to 100!!https://t.co/bQUYJDZgNL — A-Bhadralok (@SkullTalk) 25 June 2019

Tendulkar what do you think about yourself if not #Dhoni you wont be in the team and his tips made you one of the greatest batsman https://t.co/9pX0rw472u — sai ram murthy (@sairammurthy6) 24 June 2019

Tendulkar stands for personal glory while Dhoni stands for team glory. Dhoni is more deserving of Bharat Ratna than Sachin is, period. Btw whole nation is disappointed with Sachin’s lack of interest and intent inside the parliament — Sandeep (@SandeepKoul1977) 24 June 2019

Some even came up with jokes about it:

[In a Restaurant] She- I know M. S. Dhoni played good but Sachin Tendulkar played on a different level Me- Excuse me, bring separate bills, please. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) 25 June 2019

And others pointed out that it was perfectly legitimate for Tendulkar to state his view:

If dhoni can use same words for other indian player then why not tendulkar ?? and tell me one player name whose strike rate is over 100 in 90’s. bro tendulkar never speaks shit but when he speaks that means alot. pic.twitter.com/aytNrajhpw — vicky sangha (@vickysangha) 25 June 2019

Criticism of Dhoni's innings by Sachin the other day is very much warranted. Has been getting a free pass from the media /commentators for the past couple years. Needed someone big to call it out and who better than Sachin Tendulkar in that aspect. #Dhoni — Saravanan (@SaravanElango) 25 June 2019









