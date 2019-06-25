Toggle Menu
Sachin Tendulkar gets trolled by Dhoni fans for criticising batting against Afghanistan

The fans were upset that Sachin Tendulkar, in an interview to a news channel, criticised the batting by MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav against Afghanistan and said that they didn't show any positive intent.

Mumbai: Former India player Sachin Tendulkar rings a bell before the 4th ODI cricket match between India and West Indies at Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct 29, 2018.
Sachin Tendulkar (File image/Source: PTI)

When asked what he thought of India’s batting against Afghanistan on Saturday, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar didn’t mince words. He was particularly critical about MS Dhoni’s batting and he said there was no “positive intent” shown by the Indian wicket-keeper or his batting partner.

Tendulkar criticised the shot selection of India’s batsmen against Afghanistan on Saturday, but then said he was not happy with the partnership between Kedar Kadhav and Dhoni. As India tottered, Dhoni (28) and Jadhav (52) stabilised the innings with 57 runs for the fifth wicket. But Dhoni faced 52 balls and his innings ended tamely in the 45th over when he was stumped for only the second time in an ODI since 2011.

“I thought they batted very slow, very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent,” he said in an interview to India Today.

“There were more than 2-3 dot balls. After Virat got out in the 38th over and till the 45th over we hadn’t scored many runs. There were not enough outings for the middle order batsmen till now and that put pressure on them. But the intent could have been much better by the middle order batsmen,” Tendulkar said.

“Kedar Jadhav was under pressure, he had not had an outing up until now. He needed someone to take charge of the situation early on but that did not happen.

“Both Kedar and Dhoni were not able to play at the required strike rate that they would have wanted. Those in-between overs could have been better and that is why Kedar was under a bit of pressure,” Tendulkar said.

Not surprisingly, Dhoni’s fans didn’t take very kindly to the criticism. And they took to social media to troll the batsman for his comments:

Some even came up with jokes about it:

And others pointed out that it was perfectly legitimate for Tendulkar to state his view:

Tendulkar doesn’t seem to be taking it too seriously though, and his latest tweet was a video him enjoying a round of golf:

