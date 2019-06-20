World Cup 2019: Feel for you Shikhar Dhawan, says Sachin Tendulkar

The Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar believes that an injured Shikhar Dhawan ‘will come back stronger than ever’ after getting ruled out from ongoing World Cup 2019. Tendulkar also backed Dhawan’s replacement, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to do well in the tournament.

Advertising

The Indian opener got injured during India’s clash against Australia. The fiery opener played through the pain and scored a match-winning century for India.

“Feel for you Shikhar. You were playing well & to be injured in the middle of such an important tournament is heartbreaking. I’m sure you’ll come back stronger than ever,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Replacing Dhawan in the team is the 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Pant, who has impressed one and all with aggressive hundreds during maiden Test tours of England and Australia.

Advertising

“Rishabh you’ve been playing well & there can’t be a bigger platform to express yourself. Good luck!,” said Tendulkar.

India will play their next match on Saturday against minnows Afghanistan. The two-time champions are undefeated in the ongoing edition with three wins out of four games.