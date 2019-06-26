Toggle Menu
Sachin Tendulkar picks Bhuvneshwar Kumar over hat-trick man Mohammed Shami for WI clashhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sachin-tendulkar-picks-bhuvneshwar-kumar-over-hat-trick-man-mohammed-shami-for-wi-clash-5801371/

Sachin Tendulkar picks Bhuvneshwar Kumar over hat-trick man Mohammed Shami for WI clash

Sachin Tendulkar picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mohammed Shami, who took a sensational last over hat-trick against Afghanistan, whe India take on West Indies in their World Cup game.

Sachin Tendulkar picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mohammed Shami, who took a sensational last over hat-trick against Afghanistan, whe India take on West Indies in their World Cup game.
The Master Blaster picked ‘Bhuvi’, as a pacer is commonly known, for his sheer ability to trouble swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle. (Source: Reuters file photo)

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar Wednesday picked pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar over fellow speedster
Mohammed Shami, who took a sensational last over hat-trick against Afghanistan, when an unbeaten India take on West Indies in their World Cup game at Manchester Thursday.

The Master Blaster picked ‘Bhuvi’, as pacer is commonly known, for his sheer ability to trouble swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle.

“It’s a great news for India that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is fit. I have seen his body language which showed that he is really confident,” Tendulkar told Star Sports.

Kumar (29) had sustained an injury against Pakistan and missed the game against Afghanistan, which India won by 11 runs on June 22. Shami (29), who was drafted in the team in place of
Kumar, took a hat-trick in the 50th over of Afghanistan’s innings, becoming just the second Indian, after pacer Chetan Sharma, to achieve the feat in a World Cup match.

Advertising

“For the upcoming match between India and West Indies, if I had to choose between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami, I would definitely pick Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“The only reason being, Bhuvneshwar Kumar can bowl to Chris Gayle at the outer angle and that is what makes Chris Gayle uncomfortable.

“I still remember how uncomfortable Chris Gayle was when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling at him in the last Test I played,” added Tendulkar, who holds numerous records to his
name.
The 46-year-old batting legend played his last of 200th Test, a world record, at Mumbai in 2013.

“I know it will be a little unfortunate for Mohammed Shami but I believe for this game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be picked,” Tendulkar signed off.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

India, unbeaten in the World Cup till now, will take on an ousted-yet-dangerous West Indies in the sixth league phase encounter of the showpiece event.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Shaheen Afridi’s first spell sends Twitter into a frenzy
2 World Cup 2019: David Warner leads batting charts, Rohit Sharma lone Indian in top 10
3 India vs West Indies Preview: Virat Kohli’s men eye smooth entry into semis with another victory