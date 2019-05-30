Sachin Opens Again: Tendulkar makes debut in commentary box in World Cup opener

Sachin Tendulkar made his highly anticipated debut as a commentator during the World Cup opener between England and South Africa at The Oval in London on Thursday. Tendulkar was present in the commentary box along with Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.

Advertising

The Master Blaster also joined the pre-show in Hindi and English with his very own segment ‘Sachin Opens Again’ where he was joined by other panelists.

Together again !

🌸 pic.twitter.com/QGR2091DS7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 30 May 2019

The 46-year-old, who has represented India in six World Cups, holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup, scoring 673 in 2003.

Tendulkar scored 2,278 runs in the six editions of the World Cup he played.

Tendulkar, who made his international debut at the age of 16 in 1989, is the leading run scorer in Tests, with 15,921 runs and One-Day Internationals, with 18,426 runs. He finally retired from all forms of cricket in 2013.

India opens its campaign on June 5 against South Africa.