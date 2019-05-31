Sachin Tendulkar is looking forward to watch three players at World Cup 2019

Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut as a commentator for the World Cup opener on Thursday, picked players from outside the Indian cricket team he was looking forward to watch at the tournament taking place in the United Kingdom.

Watching the opening World Cup match between hosts England and South Africa, Tendulkar said that Rashid Khan is one such player he expects to cause upsets in the tournament. “I think he’s going to be instrumental in creating those upsets in this tournament,” said Tendulkar. “If I have to tell him something, I would say, ‘Look, treat this like a Test match. Because even in the T20 format, you’ve been able to pick wickets because the batters have not read what you’ve done with your wrist. And you do that, back yourself, have an attacking field, and challenge batters to hit over mid-on and mid-off.”

“Of course deep midwicket has to be there in today’s format. But I would say challenge the batters and you won’t disappoint the Afghanistan fans.”

Tendulkar also picked a favourite from both Australia and England. When asked about the batsman he was most excited to watch, he said, “It has to be David Warner, because I saw him in the IPL and he made a huge statement there. He looked hungry, determined, focussed and fitter. Warner was anyway fit, but he looked unbelievably fit (in the IPL). In extreme conditions, he pushed himself and ran hard. He looks determined so I think he’s the batter to watch out for.”

“I am looking forward to Jofra Archer bowling for England because I know, in crunch moments, England are always going to look at Jofra Archer to bowl those tight overs. Or if you need a breakthrough, you need Jofra Archer to come and give that breakthrough,” he added.

Tendulkar made his highly anticipated debut as a commentator during the World Cup opener between England and South Africa at The Oval in London on Thursday. Tendulkar was present in the commentary box along with Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.