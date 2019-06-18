Sachin Tendulkar responds to ICC’s comparison of Rohit Sharma and him

Indian opener Rohit Sharma scored a blazing 140 off just 113 balls during India’s Men Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan on Sunday and immediately comparisons were drawn to Sachin Tendulkar’s performance during the 2003 World Cup.

Rohit’s century helped India to 89-run victory at Old Trafford on Sunday as the men in blue posted a mammoth 336/5. In response, Pakistan could only muster 212/6 in 40 overs, before rain intervened to hand India the win via DLS method.

Rohit’s over point six was compared to the Master Blaster’s shot at Shoaib Akhtar’s ball back in 2003 as the ICC tweeted, “Sachin in 2003 or Rohit in 2019 – who did it better?”

Sachin in 2003 or Rohit in 2019 – who did it better? pic.twitter.com/M9k8z5lLQd — ICC (@ICC) 16 June 2019

Sachin, however, played down the comparison and in his reply to ICC, said, “We both are from INDIA and in this case, AAMCHI MUMBAI as well….So heads I win, tails you lose!(sic)”

Rohit credited the birth of his new-born daughter for his excellent run of form. “It’s just the space I’m in right now; having a newly born daughter in my life has put me in a really good space. I am enjoying my cricket coming off from a great IPL campaign. Here we were focussed on starting well and I think as a team we are heading in the right direction,” said Rohit.

India will now face Afghanistan in their next fixture of World Cup 2019 on June 22 in Southampton.