Toggle Menu
Need to be aggressive to tackle Mohammad Amir: Sachin Tendulkar advises Team Indiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sachin-tendulkar-advises-team-india-mohammad-amir-5781398/

Need to be aggressive to tackle Mohammad Amir: Sachin Tendulkar advises Team India

Sachin Tendulkar wants Indian batsmen to throw caution to the wind and bat aggressively against Pakistan's in-form pace trump card Mohammad Amir in the marquee World Cup clash on Sunday.

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar holds the records for most runs and centuries in the tournament’s history

Sachin Tendulkar wants Indian batsmen to throw caution to the wind and bat aggressively against Pakistan’s in-form pace trump card Mohammad Amir in the marquee World Cup clash on Sunday.

Unbeaten in the ongoing tournament so far, India will square off against the arch-rivals here and start overwhelming favourites due to the latter’s dismal run.

“I wouldn’t go in with a negative mindset of playing dot balls against him. If you get an opportunity, I would encourage India to play their shots and stay positive,” Tendulkar told ‘India Today’.

“It’s not about survival but rather going out there and even defend positively. No need to do anything different. We need to be aggressive in all departments. The body language is important – the bowler knows that you’re in control if you defend confidently,” he added.

Advertising

Tendulkar feels Pakistan, who have won just one of their three matches so far, will be targetting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on Sunday.

“Rohit and Virat are the two more experienced players in the lineup and Pakistan would be focusing on getting them early without any doubt as that opens the game for them,” he said.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“Amir and Wahab Riaz will definitely target their wickets early on. But Rohit and Virat should also be looking to play long innings. The plan should be that the rest of the guys play around them,” he added.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Beware of David Warner, he is nearing his best, Ricky Ponting warns other teams
2 Preview: South Africa, Afghanistan look to post maiden win in World Cup
3 World Cup 2019: Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan suffer injury scares during Windies clash