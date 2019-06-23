Toggle Menu
Ross Taylor reveals what he told Carlos Brathwaite, fans laud ‘sporting spirit’https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/ross-taylor-carlos-brathwaite-new-zealand-sporting-spirit-5795866/

Ross Taylor reveals what he told Carlos Brathwaite, fans laud ‘sporting spirit’

Carlos Brathwaite says he appreciates how the New Zealand players reacted after West Indies' heartbreaking defeat but that he was in no mood to be 'welcoming' at that point.

Carlos Brathwaite is consoled by New Zealand players after West Indies’ defeat to New Zealand on Saturday (Reuters Photo)

Carlos Brathwaite almost pulled off a miraculous victory for West Indies against New Zealand in Manchester on Saturday, only to be caught in the deep off the last ball of the match.

How the New Zealand players converged around Brathwaite to console him after the final ball, however, has become one of the biggest talking points of the thrilling match.

Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson and Jimmy Neesham were seen sparing more than a moment to talk to Brathwaite as he sank to his knees on the pitch after the cruel defeat – his 82-ball 101 having taken the Windies to the brink of one of their most famous victories.

Speaking at the post-match media interaction, Ross Taylor said he told Brathwaite to be proud of the knock he had just played.

Taylor said, “We were elated but at the end of the day you’re human as well and you’ve got to feel sorry for them. Brathwaite did a fantastic job and we all just said to him at the end, ‘Congratulations on a great knock, keep your head held high because you did your country proud’.”

Advertising

Brathwaite, when asked about the moments after the defeat, said, “I appreciate the respect from fellow professionals. It was a little hard to taken then and in hindsight I should have been more welcoming (to the consolations offered by the New Zealand players), but they were very understanding.”

Trent Boult, who took the catch near the boundary line off the last ball, said at the post-match press conference, “It was nice to sniffle it. I thought Carlos was going to tap one and look to take five off the last over. But he looked for the big one. I’m sure he’ll be hurting. But I think a lot of credit is due to him and for getting them in a pretty good position. What a game!”

How the New Zealand players were appreciative of Brathwaite’s efforts despite just having managed a narrow victory has drawn appreciation from fans from all across.

New Zealand won the match by 5 runs with one over left in the match as West Indies were bowled out.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Virat Kohli fined for excessive appealing during clash against Afghanistan
2 Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Pakistan ride Haris Sohail onslaught to put up 308 vs SA
3 Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch PAK vs SA?