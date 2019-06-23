Ross Taylor reveals what he told Carlos Brathwaite, fans laud ‘sporting spirit’

Carlos Brathwaite almost pulled off a miraculous victory for West Indies against New Zealand in Manchester on Saturday, only to be caught in the deep off the last ball of the match.

How the New Zealand players converged around Brathwaite to console him after the final ball, however, has become one of the biggest talking points of the thrilling match.

Almost every member of the New Zealand camp made it a point to shake hands with Carlos Brathwaite. A fitting tribute to a superb knock. 👏 #SpiritOfCricket | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/O8NMDL8VNQ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 22, 2019

Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson and Jimmy Neesham were seen sparing more than a moment to talk to Brathwaite as he sank to his knees on the pitch after the cruel defeat – his 82-ball 101 having taken the Windies to the brink of one of their most famous victories.

Speaking at the post-match media interaction, Ross Taylor said he told Brathwaite to be proud of the knock he had just played.

Taylor said, “We were elated but at the end of the day you’re human as well and you’ve got to feel sorry for them. Brathwaite did a fantastic job and we all just said to him at the end, ‘Congratulations on a great knock, keep your head held high because you did your country proud’.”

Brathwaite, when asked about the moments after the defeat, said, “I appreciate the respect from fellow professionals. It was a little hard to taken then and in hindsight I should have been more welcoming (to the consolations offered by the New Zealand players), but they were very understanding.”

Coming into yesterday’s #WIvNZ clash, Carlos Brathwaite had an ODI batting average of 14.45. He left it having played one of the greatest knocks in @cricketworldcup history. Re-live his magnificent innings.@OPPO #BeAShotMaker#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/gwNIiqjByr — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2019

Trent Boult, who took the catch near the boundary line off the last ball, said at the post-match press conference, “It was nice to sniffle it. I thought Carlos was going to tap one and look to take five off the last over. But he looked for the big one. I’m sure he’ll be hurting. But I think a lot of credit is due to him and for getting them in a pretty good position. What a game!”

How the New Zealand players were appreciative of Brathwaite’s efforts despite just having managed a narrow victory has drawn appreciation from fans from all across.

True sportsman spirit, respect for New Zealand cricket team for appreciating Carlos Brathwaite #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/OHWUqZIRrt — Aneeque Qaiser (@aneeque_qaiser) June 22, 2019

The way Carlos Brathwaite greets Trent Boult after that catch is my favourite memory of this World Cup so far #WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/6Wc9ZZZYXB — Nayyar Abdul Rasheed (@nayyarasheed) June 22, 2019

New Zealand won the match by 5 runs with one over left in the match as West Indies were bowled out.