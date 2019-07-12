World Cup 2019 Leading Run Scorers: Despite semi-final exit, Rohit Sharma remains on top

World Cup 2019 Most Runs: Despite crashing out of the World Cup following an 18-run loss to New Zealand in the semi-final, Team India’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma still remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament. With five tons and one half-century, the Indian opener amassed 648 runs in nine innings.

David Warner, who was closest in contention to surpass this, failed to make an impact in the semi-final between Australia and England on Thursday and remained in second position, scoring one less than the Indian opener.

Now with defending champions Australia already out of the tournament, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and England’s middle-order batsman Joe Root are the only two remaining batsmen who could edge past Rohit. While Root is in the fourth position with 549 runs in 10 innings, Williamson is a run behind him. Both New Zealand and England will lock horns in the final at Lords on Sunday.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who had a splendid outing in England, is the third batsman on that list with 606 runs in eight innings, which included two centuries and five half-centuries.

Rohit, who was inching towards reaching another milestone in his career, failed to break batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring the most runs in a single edition of World Cup. Tendulkar scored 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup held in South Africa.

The Indian opener, who was dismissed for one run against New Zealand, had a great tournament as he became the first batsman to slam five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Going into the match against the Kiwis, Rohit required 27 runs to surpass Tendulkar’s record.

Rohit’s tally of 648 is the third-highest by a batsman after Tendulkar (673) and former Australia opener Matthew Hayden (659).