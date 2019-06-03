Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan funniest sledges by Team India

India begins its World Cup campaign against South Africa on Wednesday and ahead of it, there’s an interview of the team’s openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in which they talk about a range of things from annoying habits to amusing incidents involving their teammates.

Advertising

Here are some of the highlights from the latest episode of the show ‘Breakfast with Champions’

When Dhawal Kulkarni told an Australian to ‘go to the garden’

Talking about an incident involving bowler Dhawal Kulkarni, Rohit Sharma said, “A while ago, we were playing a practice match against Australia and Matthew Wade was batting. Dhawal was the bowler and he was disappointed that a lot of edges from Wade’s bat were flying away for boundaries behind the wicket. So Kulkarni started sledging him but Wade couldn’t understand what he was trying to say.”

“When Wade replied by saying: ‘Pardon! What are you saying, mate? Pardon, pardon!’, a frustrated Kulkarni shot back: ‘What pardon, pardon! Go to the garden’,” Sharma said to peals of laughter.

Advertising

Shikhar Dhawan’s annoying habit

When asked about one annoying habit that his opening partner has, Sharma said,”Whenever we are going out to bat, he (Dhawan) feels the need to go to the toilet. I like being ready 5 minutes before the players go out on the field, as I want to settle my nerves by walking out to the field early. But he always goes to the toilet just before the match starts. And the fact that I’m the one taking strike first is even more annoying.”

Sharma also pointed out that Dhawan kept forgetting his things.

“He also has a habit of forgetting his socks and then asking teammates for a pair,” Sharma said. Dhawan said he had once travelled to Chennai with his cricket kit but didn’t have his suitcase with his clothes,

How Rahane responded to sledging

Sharma, the vice-captain of the team for ODIs, also spoke of an incident involving Test vice-captain India Ajinkya Rahane in Australia, and how he responded to sledging.

“Once he was being sledged a lot by Australians while batting. when Ajju (Rahane) had enough, he just stuck his tongue out to the bowler. The player must have got confused. They didn’t know what he was doing,” Sharma said.

Who’s the next Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan said the player who was most like him among the younger players was Rishabh Pant. “He has the habit of talking a lot,” Dhawan said.

“Prithvi (Shaw) may be the most like you (Sharma). He’s got the same temperament. Laid back,” Dhawan said.

However, Dhawan said that what was most refreshing was the fact that none of the younger players are trying to be like the older ones, and were charting their own course.