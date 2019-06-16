World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma’s six off Hasan Ali reminds fans of Tendulkar’s upper cut against Akhtar

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma set Old Trafford Cricket Ground on fire with a knock of 113-ball-140 after India were asked to bat by Pakistan in the much awaited World Cup clash on Sunday. The highlight of Sharms’s innings, however, was him replicating a Sachin Tendulkar shot from 2003 World Cup. On the way to his 2nd century of the tournament, Sharma smashed an upper cut off Hasan Ali which was similar to Tendulkar’s famous six off Akhtar during the 2003 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan.

Advertising

Netizens noticed the similarity between the shots and started tweeting about it.

2003: Sachin hitting Shoaib for SIX

2019: Rohit Sharma hitting Hasan Ali for SIX #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/DygVDtCTcy — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) 16 June 2019

This shot from Rohit reminds of Master’s famous six against Akhtar

Miss you @sachin_rt 😢#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/6XpR6PyQUt — SaRaThY (@im_sara10) 16 June 2019

Rohit’s innings today was marked by his brilliance against the short ball – he scored at 10.69 RPO against balls shorter than 8 metres from his stumps. He has only scored faster against short balls in three innings in his entire career. He was finally dismissed for 140 off 113 balls.

Fastest tons for India in ODI World Cups: 81 – Virender Sehwag v Bermuda,Port of Spain,2007

83 – Virat Kohli v Bangladesh,Dhaka,2011

84 – Sachin Tendulkar v Kenya,Bristol,1999

84 – Shikhar Dhawan v Ireland,Hamilton,2015

85 – ROHIT SHARMA v Pakistan,Manchester,2019*#INDvPAK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) 16 June 2019

Indian batsmen with 50+ scores in their first 3 inns in a World Cup:

Navjot Singh Sidhu (in 1987)

Sachin Tendulkar (in 1996)

Yuvraj Singh (in 2011)

ROHIT SHARMA (in 2019)#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) 16 June 2019

Highest individual scores against Pakistan in ICC ODI World Cups: 143* – Andrew Symons, Johannesburg, 2003

140 – Rohit Sharma, Manchester, 2019*

131* – Ross Taylor, Pallekele, 2011#INDvPAK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) 16 June 2019