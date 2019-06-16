World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma’s six off Hasan Ali reminds fans of Tendulkar’s upper cut against Akhtar

Toggle Menu
Rohit Sharma scored his second century of the World Cup against Pakistan when he scored 140 off 113 balls, after scoring 122 against South Africa in the opening match of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma rolling back the years with Tendulkar-esque uppercut (Source: Twitter)

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma set Old Trafford Cricket Ground on fire with a knock of 113-ball-140 after India were asked to bat by Pakistan in the much awaited World Cup clash on Sunday. The highlight of Sharms’s innings, however, was him replicating a Sachin Tendulkar shot from 2003 World Cup. On the way to his 2nd century of the tournament, Sharma smashed an upper cut off Hasan Ali which was similar to Tendulkar’s famous six off Akhtar during the 2003 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan.

Netizens noticed the similarity between the shots and started tweeting about it.

Rohit’s innings today was marked by his brilliance against the short ball – he scored at 10.69 RPO against balls shorter than 8 metres from his stumps. He has only scored faster against short balls in three innings in his entire career. He was finally dismissed for 140 off 113 balls.

