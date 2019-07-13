Rohit Sharma returns to India ahead of teammates, gets bashed for ‘careless’ parenting

After the defeat to New Zealand on Wednesday, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma has returned to India from England on Friday, two days before his teammates.

The India opener was spotted on Friday night at the Mumbai airport along with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. He was seen taking the driver’s seat in his SUV amidst a sea of photographers.

While the shades-clad batsman received warm comments on an Instagram post for leading from the front in the World Cup, but there were many dissing the 32-year-old for failing to win the trophy and some even questioning why he didn’t have a convertible baby car seat for his daughter.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Indian team is still in England who are reportedly expected to return to Mumbai on July 14 from London.

“All players have dispersed. They will assemble in London tomorrow. On 14th, everyone is returning together from London. They will arrive in Mumbai,” a BCCI source had told PTI.

After the 18-run loss in the semi-final, Rohit took to social media on Thursday posting a heartfelt message. Along with KL Rahul and captain Virat Kohli, even he was dismissed for 1 each whilst chasing New Zealand’s 240 in Manchester.

We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too.The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played 🇮🇳 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 11, 2019

A late 116-run stand for the 7th wicket between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja proved to be too late for India, as the Kiwi quicks bundled the Indian batting order in the last over, to reach a second consecutive final.

Rohit remains the highest run-getter with 648 runs in the 2019 World Cup after Australia’s defeat to England in the second semi-final, including a record-breaking 5 hundreds. He fell short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup by 25 runs.