Constantly yapping in anyone’s ear is not right: Rohit Sharma on Ravidra Jadeja, Sanjay Manjrekar controversy

In the post-match press conference, Indian opener Rohit Sharma described the episodes like Jadeja-Manjrekar episode as a challenge for the sportsmen  

Rohit Sharma weighs in on Sanjay Manjrekar, Ravindra Jadeja controversy (Source: Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja’s reply on Twitter to former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar’s ‘bits and pieces player’ comment hogged the limelight earlier this week. In India’s last group fixture against Sri Lanka, Jadeja was included in the playing XI for the first time in World Cup 2019. The left-arm spinner delivered straight away by taking a wicket on the fourth ball of his first over while Manjrekar was talking about his ODI bowling average.

In the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma described the episodes like Jadeja-Manjrekar as a “challenge for the sportsmen”.

“All this distraction will happen, but every individual is different and it depends on how he wants to think about that particular incident or situation,” Rohit said.

The Indian opener broke the record of most centuries in a World Cup on Saturday. The 32-year-old also explained how he deals with criticism.

“For me, I want to stay away from all that and enjoy the beautiful weather in England. I have my family here as well. Most of the time, that’s what I’m trying to do rather than thinking about all those talks going around,” he said.

The Mumbai Indians captain also gave a piece of indirect advice to former cricketers including Manjrekar.

“Eventually our job is to come here, play good cricket and win the World Cup. We all know that. But constantly yapping in anyone’s ear is not right. So, I think for us as cricketers, it’s important for us to just stay completely put that away and focus on the job at hand,” he added.

Jadeja gave 40 runs in his quota of 10 overs against Sri Lanka. The left-arm spinner bowled a marathon first spell bowling eight overs on the trot and giving just 23 runs.

