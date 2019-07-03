You would be a fool to bat like Rohit Sharma, he is in a different class: KL Rahul

KL Rahul was all praise for centurion Rohit Sharma after India’s victory against Bangladesh that sees the men in blue advance to the semifinals on Tuesday.

Rahul batted at number 4 slot during India’s opening matches but was moved up the order after an injury to Shikhar Dhawan. Rahul credited Rohit for the ease in transition and said, “To bat with him is really easy because he takes the pressure off you. He keeps getting the boundaries and the scoreboard keeps ticking, I just have to keep there with him. It is great fun.”

While Rahul scored 77, Rohit scored his fouth century of the tournament and became the first Indian to score four tons in a single World cup edition. The Duo added 180 runs for the first wicket in the match against Bangladesh.

“You would be a fool to be tempted to bat like Rohit because he is in a different class, he is from a different planet altogether when he gets going,” Rahul told reporters.

Kl Rahul has had a rich vein of form ever since he was drafted as an opener in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. Although the 28-year-old has had starts he has failed to capitalise on them and is yet to score a century in the league stage matches.

“Personally, I feel I have been going well, but am not fully satisfied as I haven’t carried on after some of the starts,” Rahul said.

“When I say ‘convert’ I mean getting to say 35 or 45 overs as often as I can because in these conditions it is the set batsmen who can do the most damage.”