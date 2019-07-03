Toggle Menu
Would be fool to emulate Rohit Sharma’s style of batting, says KL Rahul

"You would be a fool to be tempted to bat like Rohit because he is in a different class, he is from a different planet altogether when he gets going," KL Rahul said.

Rohit Sharma celebrates his century against Bangladesh with KL Rahul (Reuters Photo)

India’s KL Rahul says his opening partner Rohit Sharma is in a different league and it’s impossible to emulate his style.

Rahul, who has been promoted up the order after Shikhar Dhawan’s thumb fracture, shared a 180-run opening stand against Bangladesh with the Indian vice-captain, who has now hit a record four hundreds in a single edition of World Cup.

“You would be a fool to be tempted to bat like Rohit because he is in a different class, he is from a different planet altogether when he gets going,” Rahul told reporters during an interaction in the mixed zone.

“Personally, I feel I have been going well, but I am not fully satisfied as I haven’t carried on after some of the starts,” Rahul said after being dismissed for 77 against the ‘Tigers’ on Tuesday.

“It will be great to score big runs for every batsman when he walks in that’s what he wants to do. I’ve been batting well, in good headspace. I just want to keep doing the things I’ve been doing right, try and probably improve each innings and see if I can prolong the right things I’ve been doing till 60-70.

“If I can do it for a bit longer, obviously I’ll get the big score and it will benefit the team,” the Karnataka batsman added.

While he has spoken to batting coach Sanjay Bangar, he knows he needs to figure out the problems that he is facing at the earliest.

“I’ve spoken to the batting coach and I do speak to my partners and teammates who have done it before and who can help me out. But it’s each one’s own finding.

“I need to find out what’s best for me in the middle. I’m sure it will come. I’m doing a lot of right things, if I do it for longer I’ll know how to do it again and again.”

