India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul stitch India’s highest opening partnership at World Cup

The pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma on Tuesday constructed the highest opening partnership at the ongoing World Cup. Giving India a solid start, both the batsman surpassed the previous record of 160, set by the English pair of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, in the 25th over of the match against Bangladesh. This was also the highest opening stand by any Indian pair in World Cup.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan along with Rohit had added 174 against Ireland in the previous edition of the showpiece event, held in Australia and New Zealand.

Before today the highest opening partnership by India at a Men’s Cricket World Cup was 174. These two have gone past that!#TeamIndia #BANvIND | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/4TNAJ6EnXa — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

Soumya Sarkar eventually broke the 180-run stand between the pair, as he dismissed Rohit right after he completed his century. Rohit was dismissed on 104 off 92 balls, which included seven boundaries and five sixes.

Four hundreds in the tournament! What a stellar innings that was from Rohit Sharma. #TeamIndia | #BANvIND | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/3wFlF5DWd9 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

In a flat deck at Edgbaston, where India lost their previous match against England, Virat Kohli elected to bat first after winning the toss. “We are gonna bat first. It’s a used pitch. In the last game, it was getting slower and slower in the second half of the innings. We think it’s going to keep on deteriorating as the match progresses,” Kohli said after the toss.

Speaking on his batting, the skipper said, “I don’t need to sit down and assess how to convert those (the fifties into hundreds), I have done that a lot of times in the past. I’m really enjoying the way I’m batting at the moment. It’s just about contributing to the team.”

Going into the contest after enduring their first defeat of the campaign, the Indian unit made two changes. Kuldeep Yadav and Kedhar Jadhav were left out of the playing XI, making ways for Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Dinesh Karthik. While the seamer is returning after an injury, Karthik will be playing his first match of the tournament.

After a flop middle-order show in a couple of matches, all eyes will be on Karthik to see if he can step up to the occasion when the need arises.