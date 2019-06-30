India vs England: Rohit Sharma hits third century in World Cup

Toggle Menu
Rohit Sharma reached the three-figure mark on 106 deliveries, which included 15 fours.

Chasing a stiff 338 against England, Rohit Sharma notched up his third century at the ongoing World Cup keeping the Indian innings on track. The Indian opener reached the three-figure mark on 106 deliveries, which included 15 fours. Batting at a strike-rate of 93.94, he is so far India’s leading run-scorer and had earlier scored centuries against South Africa and Pakistan.

India got off to a dreadful start as KL Rahul was removed by Chris Woakes on 0. However, Rohit along with skipper Virat Kohli kept the Indian chase on track as the duo added 138 for the second wicket. In the course, Kohli also became the first captain to score five consecutive half-centuries in the World Cup.

