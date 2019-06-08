World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma believes experience of more than 200 ODIs is finally paying off

Rohit Sharma pulled off a tricky run-chase for India against South Africa to guide his team to their first win of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. Rating his unbeaten knock of 122 as one of his best ODI innings, Rohit said that he is experienced enough to produce similar performances on a consistent basis for team India.

In the press conference held before India vs Australia World Cup clash, Rohit was asked whether vice-captaincy had brought about this change in him to which he replied, “I think I have played more than 200-odd games now. If I don’t do it now, then when.”

The World Cup centurion believes that the experience of 207 ODIs is giving its dividends now. “Experience teaches you a lot of things. That is something that has come into my game of late. Because you start the innings for your team, you want to make sure that you finish off the innings, as well. That gives you immense pleasure.”

“And when I did that in the first game, the satisfaction you get finishing the job is something else, rather than scoring a hundred and not finishing off the game,” he said.

The 32-year-old happily accepted personal milestones but considers them secondary to the team’s win.

“Personally, I don’t look into all of that. The journey will continue, and those milestones (will come). I just want to make sure that as many games as I play, I make my team win in as many games as possible. That’s the sole and whole job of me as a batsman. Yeah, along the way, you get rewards. I will take it any day.”

Rohit played as an opener in the Indian team for the second time in ODIs as India kicked off their campaign in Champions Trophy 2013. Rohit had opened just once for India in ODIs before and was not considered as a specialist opener before the tournament. But since then, Rohit has cemented his place as an opener in the 50-over format.

“I have come a long way since then and it’s through the hard work and understanding that I can deliver as a batsman and that is what I have focused on.”

The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper learned to adapt to the conditions during Champions Trophy 2013.

“How you can play and how you can’t play, in India, in Australia, in England, South Africa, New Zealand, whichever place you go to, that is something that I’ve understood. How you need to bat on certain given conditions and realizing the fact that also how important it is for one of your top orders to bat all the way through,” the Mumbai batsman said.

“So those are the things I’ve calculated and I’ve brought into my game, which has probably given me success.”

“Self-belief is something that I guess has played a crucial part in this five to six years, because if I wouldn’t have believed that I can open and do well, I probably wouldn’t have been doing it so successfully,” he concluded.