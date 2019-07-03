Rohit Sharma meets India fan hit by one of his sixers, gives her a gift

Rohit Sharma hit five sixes as he smashed his fourth century of the ongoing ICC World Cup against Bangladesh, and also became the highest run-getter of the tournament. One of those sixes hit a fan in the stands and the Indian opener checked on her after the game.

The official handle of the Indian cricket board tweeted an image of Sharma with the fan after the game and said that the Indian opener had gifted her a signed hat.

She got hit by a @ImRo45 maximum and the opener was kind enough to check on her and give her a signed hat.#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/KqFqrpC7dS — BCCI (@BCCI) July 2, 2019

Another Indian fan who hogged the limelight was 87-year-old Charulata Patel, who was seen cheering for the Indian team during the match. Captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma met with Patel after the match, and industrialist Anand Mahindra even offered to sponsor her tickets to future India games at the tournament.

Sharma is having a dream World Cup and with more than a little bit of help from the bowlers took India to their third semifinal in a row with the win against Bangladesh. Sharma put on the highest opening partnership of any team in this World Cup, adding 180 runs in a little over 29 overs with K L Rahul, to set up the match-winning total of 314.