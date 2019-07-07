Running out of adjectives

What would have been on India’s wish list ahead of the last game before the semi-final? KL Rahul getting some runs, Ravindra Jadeja picking up the pieces with his bowling, and the middle-order coming good. The third didn’t happen, rather they weren’t allowed to get into the game, and so India decided to throw in yet another hundred from Rohit Sharma.

Advertising

“Good space” That’s Sharma’s favourite go-to phrase in this world cup after every hundred, five of them now in this tournament. He has used it umpteen times and that phrase is self-evident but he did hint at something at the end of the game. “Good space is by doing so many things. It’s personal, I don’t want to talk about it but it’s working.” Some mysteries are best unexplained, especially when the results are so awesome. Only thing not good about Sharma’s incredible run-fest is the pessimistic worry about law of averages. But then, without it, India might well not have reached the semi-final in the first place.

What are the other stands to pick up from the game? Was it a shootout between Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, on which one would play alongside Yuzvendra Chahal in the knockout game? If it was, then we have a winner. The man who couldn’t hold himself back from responding to Sanjay Manjrejar’s criticisms.

Sharma was asked about it in the presser and he talked about how it is up to individuals on how they want to react. He prefers “Good space” and cut out all the background noise but obviously not everybody is like it. In fact, there is no need to be like it.

Advertising

One of England’s greatest captains was Nasser Hussain – and his whole career was built on Jadeja-ism. For majority of his career was about conflict. “Either with myself or various people and I have always used that conflict to get the best out of myself. I would hear something Ian Botham would say and think ‘I am going to nail you for that Beefy! I get a hundred and make you eat your words. I was quite abrasive.”

So, good space isn’t the only way for success – other paths, perhaps less happy but they do exist. One more Hussain quote after he had ended his career. “I told my wife (that he should perhaps have enjoyed his career a bit more and not be in such conflict) but she wasn’t sure: ‘Maybe you wouldn’t have been the player that you were,’ she said.”

Accurate Jadeja

What matters is which Jadeja turned up on the field. Luckily for India, it was his best bowling self. For a man who has won Test matches, and at times bowled better than other spinners on flat tracks, he was spot-on from the word go. You can’t even say Sri Lanka were dawdling away as they did go after Yadav. But they couldn’t put Jadeja away.

Ball after ball, he wheeled his arms across and it was classic Jadeja all the way: accurate, nagging, and occasionally he slowed it up, flighted, and let it grip and turn. Kusal Mendis was left stranded by a delivery that broke away and quick-gun Dhoni’s hands whooshed away with a flourish to stump him. Jadeja’s first five overs went for just 12 runs and in his later spell he should have picked up Angelo Mathews too but Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had an ordinary day with the ball, fluffed a not-so-difficult chance.

In his next over, Jadeja really had him again. Another well-flighted delivery that dipped and Matthews miscued his hit. But the leading edge carried over long-on. The camera panned to Jadeja who had such a wonderfully wry smile – perhaps at the state of modern-day bats. Bhuvneshwar’s bowling wouldn’t worry the Indians so much as they do have Mohammad Shami fit, ready, and has been India’s best new-ball bowler. In case, they go with just two seamers in the semi-final, that is.

Rahul century

Rahul’s hundred would probably give them greater relief than perhaps even Jadeja, for it’s difficult to think they would have been too worried whether Jadeja could walk his talk or not. Rahul has been out of sorts in the recent games and he would have been happy that he ran into a Sri Lankan attack that lost its steam once Lasith Malinga couldn’t conjure up anything memorable in his last world cup game. Except perhaps for the moment when he took out Rahul. It was a bouncer and Rahul started to go down even as he swayed but it didn’t climb as much, brushed his gloves enroute to the wicketkeeper.

It’s not clear whether Indian think tank ever contemplated using Mayank Agarwal as an opener and push down Rahul to No. 4 with Rishabh Pant to follow instead of Dinesh Kartik. But with this hundred, Rahul might have forced their hands.

Though its still a move that they would do well to carefully ponder over. Nothing like a compact steady batsman at no. 4 that allows the others to follow that much freedom and the likes of Kohli and Sharma to bat without too much worry that everything hangs on their blades.