World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma becomes fastest batsman to reach 2000 runs against Australia

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday crossed 2000 runs against Australia as the two sides clashed in the ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 group stage match at the Oval. Rohit becomes the fourth batsman to score more than 2000 runs against the side.

Opener Rohit slammed a half-century to get things going for the men in blue after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against the defending champions. Rohit not only crossed 2000 runs against Australia on Sunday but also became the fastest batsman to do so against the opponents in ODI history.

Earlier, India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar held the record of the fastest 2000 runs against Australia. The former cricketer had taken 40 innings to achieve the milestone. Rohit, however, required just 37 to overtake the Master Blaster.

Rohit, who slammed a century in India’s opening match at the World Cup against South Africa, needed only 18 runs to reach the milestone on Sunday and he did so off Adam Zampa’s last delivery of his first over.

West Indian great Vivian Richards, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni round up the top 5 on the list of players who took the fewest innings to 2000 ODI runs. Rohit also maintains a stronger batting average among the four batters who have scored 2000-plus runs against Australia.

2000+ ODI runs vs Australia:

3077 S Tendulkar (Avg 44.59)

2262 D Haynes (40.39)

2187 V Richards (50.86)

2003 R SHARMA (62.68)

Fewest innings to 2000 runs vs a team:

37 ROHIT SHARMA v Aus

40 S Tendulkar v Aus

44 V Richards v Aus

44 V Kohli v SL

45 MS Dhoni v SL

India have fielded an unchanged side which beat South Africa in Southampton in their tournament-opener. Australia, who won both their previous games, are also unchanged.