I have no idea about it: Rohit Sharma excuses himself from MS Dhoni’s gloves controversy

MS Dhoni donning wicketkeeping gloves with ‘Balidaan badge’ of Indian Para Special Forces in India’s World Cup clash against South Africa has become one of the major controversies of the tournament. This was after the International Cricket Council (ICC) turned down the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI’s) request to allow Dhoni to wear the army crest on his glove.

In the press conference on the eve of India’s World Cup clash against defending champions Australia on Sunday. Rohit Sharma refused to comment on the issue and asked the reporters to move on to questions related to the upcoming fixture.

“I have no idea about it at all. I am not the captain I don’t know what is happening with that and have nothing to say about it. Let’s see what happens tomorrow.” Rohit told the reporters.

After BCCI’s request to let Dhoni wear the gloves with ‘Balidaan badge’ was rejected by ICC, the focus shifts back to cricket as India face the defending champions.

The Indian opener also had a diplomatic answer on the comparison debate between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli reignited by Australian captain Aaron Finch during the press conference.

“These comparisons will keep happening until these two are playing. This is for you to decide and not for me” the Mumbai Indians skipper said.

Rohit is in fine form having scored his 22nd ODI century to guide India to victory against the Proteas. The 32-year-old is confident that he is experienced enough to delivery performances like these on a consistent basis.