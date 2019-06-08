Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
144/3 (28.1)
New Zealand
vs
172 (41.1)
Afghanistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs England Highlights: England win by 106 runs
I have no idea about it: Rohit Sharma excuses himself from MS Dhoni’s gloves controversyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/rohit-sharma-excuses-himself-from-ms-dhonis-gloves-controversy-5771380/

I have no idea about it: Rohit Sharma excuses himself from MS Dhoni’s gloves controversy

The Indian opener also had a diplomatic answer on the comparison debate between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli reignited by Australian captain Aaron Finch during the press conference.

Rohit Sharma refuses to comment on MS Dhoni’s gloves controversy (Source: AP)

MS Dhoni donning wicketkeeping gloves with ‘Balidaan badge’ of Indian Para Special Forces in India’s World Cup clash against South Africa has become one of the major controversies of the tournament. This was after the International Cricket Council (ICC) turned down the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI’s) request to allow Dhoni to wear the army crest on his glove.

In the press conference on the eve of India’s World Cup clash against defending champions Australia on Sunday. Rohit Sharma refused to comment on the issue and asked the reporters to move on to questions related to the upcoming fixture.

“I have no idea about it at all. I am not the captain I don’t know what is happening with that and have nothing to say about it. Let’s see what happens tomorrow.” Rohit told the reporters.

After BCCI’s request to let Dhoni wear the gloves with ‘Balidaan badge’ was rejected by ICC, the focus shifts back to cricket as India face the defending champions.

Advertising

The Indian opener also had a diplomatic answer on the comparison debate between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli reignited by Australian captain Aaron Finch during the press conference.

“These comparisons will keep happening until these two are playing. This is for you to decide and not for me” the Mumbai Indians skipper said.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Rohit is in fine form having scored his 22nd ODI century to guide India to victory against the Proteas. The 32-year-old is confident that he is experienced enough to delivery performances like these on a consistent basis.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rules are there for a reason: Sunil Gavaskar on MS Dhoni’s glove controversy
2 World Cup 2019: AB de Villiers must live with retirement decision, says SA coach Ottis Gibson
3 World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma believes experience of more than 200 ODIs is finally paying off