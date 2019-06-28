Toggle Menu
Rohit Sharma questions his controversial dismissal in West Indies game with tweet

Rohit Sharma was forced to return to the pavilion after he was dismissed in a controversial manner in the sixth over. He was dismissed caught behind by Kemar Roach on 18.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed caught behind by Kemar Roach on 18. (Source: Twitter)

Despite securing a one-sided victory over West Indies, Indian fans were unhappy over Rohit Sharma’s dismissal. And it turns out the Indian opener also isn’t happy about it. Sharma was forced to return to the pavilion after he was adjudged caught behind despite the ball clearly not making any contact with the bat. On Friday, Sharma shared a picture on Twitter, highlighting the gap between his bat and pad and the caption had a facepalm emoji.

Sharma was adjudged caught behind by Kemar Roach on 18. The incident took place on the final delivery of the sixth over as a good length delivery by Roach went between the bat and pad, with a noise. Windies wicketkeeper Shai Hope immediately appealed and it was initially turned down by the on-field umpire.

However, after a brief discussion, West Indies sought a review and the TV replay showed there was a slight spike on UltraEdge. The on-field umpire then was asked to reverse his decision.

Sharma reluctantly left the pitch after the decision. The cricket fraternity also symphatised with the Indian batsman and were not convinced with the third umpire’s decision since there was a clear gap between bat and pad.

However, the controversial dismissal didn’t affect India’s winning run as they went on to secure a convincing 125-run victory.

