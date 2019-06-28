Rohit Sharma questions his controversial dismissal in West Indies game with tweet

Despite securing a one-sided victory over West Indies, Indian fans were unhappy over Rohit Sharma’s dismissal. And it turns out the Indian opener also isn’t happy about it. Sharma was forced to return to the pavilion after he was adjudged caught behind despite the ball clearly not making any contact with the bat. On Friday, Sharma shared a picture on Twitter, highlighting the gap between his bat and pad and the caption had a facepalm emoji.

Sharma was adjudged caught behind by Kemar Roach on 18. The incident took place on the final delivery of the sixth over as a good length delivery by Roach went between the bat and pad, with a noise. Windies wicketkeeper Shai Hope immediately appealed and it was initially turned down by the on-field umpire.

Advertising

However, after a brief discussion, West Indies sought a review and the TV replay showed there was a slight spike on UltraEdge. The on-field umpire then was asked to reverse his decision.

Sharma reluctantly left the pitch after the decision. The cricket fraternity also symphatised with the Indian batsman and were not convinced with the third umpire’s decision since there was a clear gap between bat and pad.

Tough call for Rohit, don’t think the evidence was conclusive enough to over-rule the on-field ump. N generally bat spikes on ultra r sharper n more pronounced IMHO #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/woXjXu0Awo — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) 27 June 2019

Full sun on the ball, in the picture, on the right frame. Ball has hit the pad not the bat. Technology making the world a clearer picture, NOT!

Rohit has to accept the umpires decision, ctrl+alt+delete!#cwc2019??… https://t.co/FXRgzrFcMv — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) 27 June 2019

However, the controversial dismissal didn’t affect India’s winning run as they went on to secure a convincing 125-run victory.