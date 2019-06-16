‘It’s happening for a reason,’ India players react to Rohit Sharma’s century vs Pakistan

Toggle Menu
Yuvraj Singh, the Man of the Series of the 2011 World Cup, revealed a chat he had with Rohit Sharma during their time together for Mumbai Indians in the recent IPL season.

Rohit Sharma reacts after getting out vs Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday (Reuters Photo)

Rohit Sharma played one of the best knocks of his career on way to scoring 140 against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday. This was his second ton of this World Cup and his 24th ODI ton overall. Rohit’s brilliant form – he is on a streak of five consecutive 50+ scores in ODIs – is a great sign for India and his innings drew praise from many current and former India players.

“Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs, and I was like you don’t know what lies ahead of you it’s happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by Sachin Tendulkar before the 2011 World Cup,” Yuvraj tweeted after Rohit’s innings.

Yuvraj added that he predicts Rohit will be the Man of the Series in the 2019 World Cup.

Here are how some other India players from the past and present reacted to Rohit’s knock:

The moment when Rohit Sharma reached his century:

Nasser Hussain, in the commentary box, said on Rohit’s century: “He doesn’t get bad hundreds.”

