‘It’s happening for a reason,’ India players react to Rohit Sharma’s century vs Pakistan

Rohit Sharma played one of the best knocks of his career on way to scoring 140 against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday. This was his second ton of this World Cup and his 24th ODI ton overall. Rohit’s brilliant form – he is on a streak of five consecutive 50+ scores in ODIs – is a great sign for India and his innings drew praise from many current and former India players.

Yuvraj Singh, the Man of the Series of the 2011 World Cup, revealed a chat he had with Rohit during their time together for Mumbai Indians in the recent IPL season.

“Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs, and I was like you don’t know what lies ahead of you it’s happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by Sachin Tendulkar before the 2011 World Cup,” Yuvraj tweeted after Rohit’s innings.

Yuvraj added that he predicts Rohit will be the Man of the Series in the 2019 World Cup.

Chatting to Rohit at ipl time ! Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs , and I was like you don’t know what lies ahead of you it’s happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by @sachin_rt before 2011 wcup , my mos of 2019 prediction from india @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2019

Here are how some other India players from the past and present reacted to Rohit’s knock:

Rohit sharma what a player 🏏 brilliant 100 💪👍👌⭐️🔥 24th 100 for @ImRo45 keep going shaaaana — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 16, 2019

So much time @ImRo45 has while playing his shots, such a gifted batsmen. 👏 This partnership with @imVkohli now can enter dangerous proportions for Pak.#INDvsPAK #ICCCricketWorldCup — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 16, 2019

Superb century from @ImRo45 !

Looks like it’s stage set for a big one. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/3I5t5FnbOO — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 16, 2019

It’s amazing that we start visualising a Rohit double hundred the moment he goes past 100…we are not wrong to do that, are we? 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#RohitSharma — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 16, 2019

Wat a player he is. Well played @ImRo45 👏👍 Sit back nd just admire dis guy 😊 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 16, 2019

Another big one, what a player @ImRo45! Put your foot on the accelerator even harder hit man!!! #cwc19 #INDvPAK — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 16, 2019

The moment when Rohit Sharma reached his century:

Nasser Hussain, in the commentary box, said on Rohit’s century: “He doesn’t get bad hundreds.”