‘It’s happening for a reason,’ India players react to Rohit Sharma’s century vs Pakistan

Rohit Sharma played one of the best knocks of his career on way to scoring 140 against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday. This was his second ton of this World Cup and his 24th ODI ton overall. Rohit’s brilliant form – he is on a streak of five consecutive 50+ scores in ODIs – is a great sign for India and his innings drew praise from many current and former India players.
Yuvraj Singh, the Man of the Series of the 2011 World Cup, revealed a chat he had with Rohit during their time together for Mumbai Indians in the recent IPL season.
“Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs, and I was like you don’t know what lies ahead of you it’s happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by Sachin Tendulkar before the 2011 World Cup,” Yuvraj tweeted after Rohit’s innings.
Yuvraj added that he predicts Rohit will be the Man of the Series in the 2019 World Cup.
— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2019
Here are how some other India players from the past and present reacted to Rohit’s knock:
Rohit sharma what a player 🏏 brilliant 100 💪👍👌⭐️🔥 24th 100 for @ImRo45 keep going shaaaana
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 16, 2019
Consistent. Brilliant. Mature. What a spectacular 100 by @ImRo45! It’s extra special when it’s #INDvPAK in the WC! #CWC2019
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 16, 2019
Well played brother man! A big match player. @ImRo45 #INDvPAK #CWC19
— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) June 16, 2019
So much time @ImRo45 has while playing his shots, such a gifted batsmen. 👏 This partnership with @imVkohli now can enter dangerous proportions for Pak.#INDvsPAK #ICCCricketWorldCup
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 16, 2019
Superb century from @ImRo45 !
Looks like it’s stage set for a big one. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/3I5t5FnbOO
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 16, 2019
It’s amazing that we start visualising a Rohit double hundred the moment he goes past 100…we are not wrong to do that, are we? 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#RohitSharma
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 16, 2019
Wat a player he is. Well played @ImRo45 👏👍 Sit back nd just admire dis guy 😊
— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 16, 2019
Another big one, what a player @ImRo45! Put your foot on the accelerator even harder hit man!!! #cwc19 #INDvPAK
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 16, 2019
2nd 100 already in his 3rd inning of the #Worldcup19 Hit hay boss 👏👏#hitman #RohitSharma
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 16, 2019
Champion @ImRo45 #indvspak #BCCI @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/7W3cfo4k8X
— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) June 16, 2019
The moment when Rohit Sharma reached his century:
💯 🙌 👏
The Manchester crowd react to Rohit Sharma reaching his hundred!#CWC19 | #INDvPAK | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/1a61JGJJt6
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019
Nasser Hussain, in the commentary box, said on Rohit’s century: “He doesn’t get bad hundreds.”