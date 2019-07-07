No matter how many runs you score, you won’t feel satisfied till you win the final: Rohit Sharma

Not keen on achieving personal milestones, Rohit Sharma can’t help as records tumble. The Indian opener, however, said that he would consider his runs as an achievement only if they win the final of the ongoing ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019.

Rohit slammed five centuries in the ongoing Cricket World Cup in United Kingdom but feels that winning the final should count as a highlight of his career. “If we win the World Cup then probably I would. If not, then I can’t, because eventually winning the cup is important, no matter how many runs you score or how many wickets you take.”

With 26 runs short of Sachin Tendulkar’s highest single edition aggregate of 673 runs in 2003, Rohit insisted that he these records do not matter to him. “I’m not here for records. I’m here to play and score runs and lift the cup. That is what I’m here for. I’m not looking at all those things at all, honestly.”

Still not satisfied with his batting, Rohit added, “The last three hundreds that I got, I couldn’t go on to bat as deep as I could. But I would take that hundred. Yeah, a little disappointed with that, but I’ll make sure if, come the semis, if I’m in that situation I wouldn’t just let it go like that.”

Remembering his Indian Premier League days when he was not getting the big runs, Rohit thanked Yuvraj Singh for his kind words that boosted him back then. “I was not getting big runs (during IPL). So we were just – I mean, he (Yuvraj) is like a big brother to me. So we always talk about the game, about life. So he said when it matters you will do it. I guess probably he was talking about the World Cup, I think,” Rohit said after guiding India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

“So during IPL, we were having a good chat around the game basically. So because he was in a similar phase in 2011 before the World Cup, was not getting enough runs. So what he told me was to just be in good space. And that’s what he did, that’s why he was so successful at that World Cup. So that is the chat we had,” he said.

Attributing the success of his latest hundred to discipline, Rohit said, “There has to be some discipline as well in your batting and I have learned that from my past,” Rohit said after India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets. “What has happened has happened, every day is a new day in cricket. I want to start every day as a fresh day. I come out thinking I have not played any ODIs or scored any hundreds in the tournament. That is the mindset I want to get in and I keep telling myself that,” he added.

Asked how he has been scoring big in this tournament, Rohit said, “The shot selection becomes important once you are in. I have to keep telling myself on what sort of shots I can play on that pitch and what sort of bowlers are bowling to me. I try and calculate how I want to go forward based on that. It has paid dividends so far.”