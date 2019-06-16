Rohit Sharma slams 24th ODI ton, second fastest century by an Indian in World Cup

Toggle Menu
Rohit Sharma notched up his 24th ODI century against arch-rivals Pakistan in their World Cup clash in Manchester on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma notched up his 24th ODI century against arch-rivals Pakistan in their World Cup clash in Manchester on Sunday. (Reuters)

Rohit Sharma notched up his 24th ODI century against arch-rivals Pakistan in their World Cup clash in Manchester on Sunday. The right-handed opening batsman took just 85 balls to reach the three-figure mark, which included nine boundaries and three maximums.

Spearheading India’s batting attack in absence of regular partner Shikhar Dhawan, the 32-year-old cricketer opened the innings with KL Rahul. The pair added 136 runs for the first wicket before Rahul was removed by Wahab Riaz on 57.

Rohit, however, continued the attack on Pakistani bowlers and has taken India to a formidable position in the contest.

It was a near flawless innings from Rohit Sharma. He has scored 57 (45) off pace and 43 (40) off spin. Against the quicks he destroyed short lengths, scoring 36 off 21 balls. He has scored 21 off the 24 balls on fuller length deliveries.

Rohit’s innings today was marked by his brilliance against the short ball – he has scored at 10.69 RPO against balls shorter than 8 metres from his stumps. He has only scored faster against short balls in three innings in his entire career. He was finally dismissed for 140 off 113 balls.

Earlier in the tournament, Rohit played an unbeaten knock of 122 runs helping India start their World Cup campaign on a positive note. He followed it up by smashing a half-century against Australia.

Rohit also became the first Indian batsman to score back to back ODI hundreds against Pakistan following his unbeaten 111 in Dubai in Asia Cup 2018.

Fewest innings to 24 ODI 100s:

142 Hashim Amla
161 Virat Kohli
192 AB de Villiers
203 Rohit Sharma
219 Sachin Tendulkar

Most WC 100s for India:

6 Sachin Tendulkar
4 Sourav Ganguly
3 Shikhar Dhawan/ Rohit Sharma

Highest individual scores in Ind v Pak WC games:
115*ROHIT SHARMA Manchester 2019
107 Virat Kohli Adelaide 2015
101 Saeed Anwar Centurion 2003
98 Sachin Tendulkar Centurion 2003

