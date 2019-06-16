Stats: Rohit Sharma breaks MS Dhoni’s record for sixes, Virat Kohli’s record in India vs Pakistan World Cup matches

Rohit Sharma scored 140 runs in 113 balls for India in their World Cup match against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday, smashing several batting records along the way. This was his second hundred in this World Cup and his 24th ODI ton.

Here are some of the stats that have emerged from Rohit’s blast-off at the top of the order for India:

# Rohit Sharma has now hit the most sixes (358) for India in international cricket. He was tied with MS Dhoni at 355 sixes before the start of India’s match against Pakistan. Rohit’s innings on Sunday had three sixes.

# Rohit Sharma now has the highest ever score in World Cup matches between India and Pakistan. Before his 140 on Sunday, there had only been two instances of a century in this high-pressure encounter – 107 by Virat Kohli in 2015 and 101 by Saeed Anwar in 2003.

# Rohit Sharma is now in a list of consistent performers for India. His last five ODI scores have been 95, 56, 122*, 57 and 140. He is only the fifth Indian batsman to have had a streak of five consecutive 50+ scores. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are the only others to have scripted this feat.

# Rohit has also become the first Indian to score consecutive centuries against Pakistan in ODI cricket. His score when India had last played Pakistan, in the Asia Cup in 2018, was 111*.

# The opening stand of 136 runs between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul is India’s highest opening stand against Pakistan in World Cups, going past the 90-run stand between Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Sidhu at Bangalore in 1996.

# Rohit’s 140 is also the second highest score for any batsman against Pakistan in World Cups. Andrew Symonds, who had scored 143* against them in the 2003 World Cup, holds this record.

# Rohit Sharma has also pulled alongside Shikhar Dhawan with the most ODI hundreds for India in England. Both have scored four.