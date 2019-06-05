Rohit Sharma slams 23rd ODI hundred, second in a World Cup

Rohit Sharma scored his second hundred in a World Cup and 23rd overall when he reached the three-figure mark against South Africa at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday.

Playing his career’s 207th ODI, Rohit began cautiously as the Proteas pacers made life difficult on a track which assisted the seamers. However, once he got his eye in the right-hander looked in ominous touch.

Rohit reached his fifty in the 23rd over with a single off Shamsi. From there, he didn’t look back. In typical Rohit fashion, he stepped on the accelerator and looked to dominate the bowlers whenever he could.

He finally reached his hundred in 128 deliveries.

So far in 206 ODIs, Rohit has scored more than 8000 runs at an average of 47.4 and a strike rate of 87.95. He also has three double hundreds to his name.

Most ODI hundreds for India:

49 S Tendulkar

41 V Kohli

23 ROHIT SHARMA

22 S Ganguly

16 S Dhawan

15 V Sehwag (More to follow)