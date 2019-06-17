India vs Pakistan: Rishabh Pant, Ziva Dhoni become ‘partners in crime’

While India were on their way to clinching an 89-run win over Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday, newly called in Rishabh Pant and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni were busy enjoying the game together in the stands.

Advertising

The 21-year-old batsman watched the game with Ziva Dhoni after he joined the Indian squad a few days back, and also put up a video of them shouting on the top of their voices on Instagram. He captioned it as “partners in crime”.

View this post on Instagram Partners in crime 😈 @ziva_singh_dhoni A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) on Jun 16, 2019 at 11:42am PDT

Pant, who had flown to England following the thumb injury of Shikhar Dhawan during the clash against Australia, is not yet officially part of the Indian squad. He was seen entering into the dressing room wearing a black tee, but he soon changed into Bhuvneshwar’s jersey to help his teammates by serving drinks during the high-octane match which was interrupted twice because of rain.

Although Dhawan has not been ruled out of the tournament, the wicketkeeper-batsman Pant has been called in as a precaution. He has not been included in the 15-man squad yet.

Riding on Rohit Sharma’s knock of 140, India managed to set a target of 337 for Pakistan. Because of delays caused by rainfall, the target was revised to 302 in 40 overs by the Duckworth-Lewis method for Pakistan. The 1992 champions could score just 212 and conceded 89-run victory to India.

With the victory in Manchester on Sunday, India have now a dominant record of winning all their 7 World Cup matches against Pakistan.