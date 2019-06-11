Rishabh Pant memes take over Twitter as Shikhar Dhawan fractures his thumb

Toggle Menu
Rishabh Pant was in sublime form in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 for Delhi Capitals scoring 488 runs in 16 matches including three half-centuries. 

Former players Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen have backed Rishabh Pant as Shikhar Dhawan’s replacement (Source: PTI)

Shikhar Dhawan’s fractured thumb has paved for Rishabh Pant’s entry into India’s World Cup squad. Pant will be joining the Indian team that next plays New Zealand. Before Pant’s inclusion, there was speculation over the names of Ambati Rayudu and Shreyas Iyer too. But former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and Indian cricket fans on Twitter were hopeful for Pant who is one of the World Cup reserves ready to board the flight to England in event of an injury.

The scenario also inspired meme fest on Twitter:

 

Back-up opener KL Rahul will open the innings against New Zealand on Thursday. If Pant gets called in, he is likely to bat in the middle order or be a back-up middle order batsman as Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik might get a nod ahead of him.

The reason being Pant not being the automatic choice in the playing 11 is his record in ODIs. The 21-year-old has played five ODIs and scored 93 runs at an average of 23.25. However, he was in sublime in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 for Delhi Capitals scoring 488 runs in 16 matches including three half-centuries.

