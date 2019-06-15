World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant joins India training session, gets tips from MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant, who has flown to England as cover for injured India opener Shikhar Dhawan, was seen training with the Indian team in Manchester on Saturday, a day before the epic clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

As the squad trained under overcast Manchester skies on Saturday morning, Pant was seen having a long warm-up run and then having a session with MS Dhoni.

Straight from the master. MS Dhoni gives Rishabh Pant some valuable wicketkeeping tips at Old Trafford @mid_day pic.twitter.com/ewWAnMw5VX — Harit Joshi (@Haritjoshi) June 15, 2019

Pant has not been officially drafted into the side yet and so cannot be considered for selection in the playing XI yet.

Pant, if he is eventually drafted into the squad, will be a popular choice at No.4 in place of KL Rahul, who will be shifted up the order to occupy the opener’s slot. The 21-year-old has two overseas Test hundreds to show, in England and Australia.

Then again, Pant is yet to replicate his Test success in ODIs. In four ODI innings so far, he has scored just 93 runs. It was his relative lack of experience that paved the way for the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar into the squad.

India play arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup on Sunday.