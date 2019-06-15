Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant joins India training session, gets tips from MS Dhonihttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/rishabh-pant-india-training-tips-ms-dhoni-5782350/

World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant joins India training session, gets tips from MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant was seen having a long warm-up session with the Indian team and then having an individual session with MS Dhoni in Manchester on Saturday.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant at a training session in Manchester on Saturday (AP Photo)

Rishabh Pant, who has flown to England as cover for injured India opener Shikhar Dhawan, was seen training with the Indian team in Manchester on Saturday, a day before the epic clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

As the squad trained under overcast Manchester skies on Saturday morning, Pant was seen having a long warm-up run and then having a session with MS Dhoni.

Pant has not been officially drafted into the side yet and so cannot be considered for selection in the playing XI yet.

Pant, if he is eventually drafted into the squad, will be a popular choice at No.4 in place of KL Rahul, who will be shifted up the order to occupy the opener’s slot. The 21-year-old has two overseas Test hundreds to show, in England and Australia.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Then again, Pant is yet to replicate his Test success in ODIs. In four ODI innings so far, he has scored just 93 runs. It was his relative lack of experience that paved the way for the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar into the squad.

India play arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup on Sunday.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Virat Kohli: Pakistan clash not more special than other World Cup matches
2 Don’t think you are favourite against Pakistan, Sourav Ganguly tells India
3 World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch loses fifth tournament toss against SL, got sledged by 10-year-old in press-conference