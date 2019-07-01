Ripple effect: Sri Lanka crash out of World Cup

Toggle Menu
England’s victory ensured Sri Lanka’s exit from the World Cup while it made the route difficult for teams like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

England’s victory ensured Sri Lanka’s exit from the World Cup while it made the route difficult for teams like Pakistan and Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

The entire sub-continent was focused on the India-England clash, and it would have been disappointed with the result. England’s victory ensured Sri Lanka’s exit from the World Cup while it made the route difficult for teams like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

* Victory was vital for the hosts to stay alive in the competition, as a third consecutive defeat would have made their passage improbable. Now, after winning against the only unbeaten side remaining in the tournament, they can go to Durham with confidence to take on New Zealand, who have gone off the boil lately with two successive losses.

* A win over the Kiwis on Wednesday will take them to the last four, otherwise Eoin Morgan and his men will have one eye on results achieved by Pakistan and Bangladesh. India could have sealed a semifinal spot with two games remaining, but couldn’t avail that opportunity. They need to win one of their remaining two matches – against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – to make sure of their place, but would like to beat both, to finish as high as possible in the league table and to boost their confidence after their first defeat.

* Pakistan would have hoped for their neighbours to do them a favour. But now need to beat Bangladesh at Lord’s on Friday and hope England lose to New Zealand at Chester-le-Street.

* New Zealand looked to be in cruise control less than a week ago, but now face almost a must-win situation against England. A defeat could leave them looking over their shoulders to Bangladesh or Pakistan, but their much better net run rate may work in their favour.

* To stay in contention, Bangladesh must beat both India and Pakistan. But they also need the Kiwis to help them out by beating England. England’s win over India has put Sri Lanka out of contention for a semifinal spot with two of their matches remaining. Their game against West Indies on Durham today is only of academic interest now as the men from the Caribbean too have just pride to play for.

