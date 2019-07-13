Resell final tickets via official platform: Jimmy Neesham to Indian fans

Toggle Menu
Jimmy Neesham on Saturday appealed to the Indian fans from his official Twitter account to only sell their final tickets via the official platform.

New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham. (Source; Reuters)

Thousands of Indian fans had bought the tickets to the Cricket World Cup 2019 final hoping that the men in blue reach the final. With Virat Kohli’s side knocked out of the tournament in the semifinals, the Indian fan has a choice between watching the final between hosts England and New Zealand or skipping the match and selling the ticket.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Saturday appealed to the Indian fans from his official Twitter account to only sell their final tickets via the official platform.

“Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don’t want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it’s tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy,” tweeted Neesham.

New Zealand survived Ravindra Jadeja’s late onslaught to stun India by 18 runs in a low-scoring thriller on Wednesday and reach the Cricket World Cup final for the second time in a row.

Twice champions India were reeling at 24-4 in their chase for a modest victory target of 240 in what had appeared to be a lop-sided semi-final. Jadeja (77) partnered Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a century-plus stand but India were bowled out for 221 in the final over and New Zealand will play hosts England or defending champions Australia in Sunday’s final at Lord’s.

