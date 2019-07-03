‘Enough of your verbal diarrhoea’: Ravindra Jadeja tears into Sanjay Manjrekar

Ravindra Jadeja launched into a tirade on Twitter against commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on Wednesday. Jadeja is with the India squad playing in the ongoing World Cup.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Manjrekar had previously said that he would not like to have “bits and pieces players like Jadeja” to be part of India’s World Cup team.

After India’s defeat to England, batting coach Sanjay Bangar had hinted that Jadeja might be played against Bangladesh. In response to this, Manjrekar had said that he was not too keen to see a “bits and pieces” player in the playing XI.

“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” he had said.