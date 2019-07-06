Toggle Menu
Twitterati give Sanjay Manjrekar a hard time as Ravindra Jadeja strikes in his first overhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/ravindra-jadeja-sanjay-manjrekar-twitter-world-cup-2019-india-vs-sri-lanka-5818501/

Twitterati give Sanjay Manjrekar a hard time as Ravindra Jadeja strikes in his first over

Ravindra Jadeja bowled a marathon spell bowling eight overs in a go. The Indian all-rounder did not concede a single boundary in his first spell. 

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis with teammates (Source: Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja recently took Twitter by storm when he blasted former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar for calling him a “bits and pieces player”. Jadeja had not featured in the playing XI in the ongoing World Cup 2019 at that time. Against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli gave Jadeja a chance to prove himself as he informed Manjrekar about the team changes at the toss. Jadeja replaced Mohammed Shami in a dead rubber on Saturday.

The left-arm spinner was introduced in the 11th over of Sri Lanka’s innings when Manjrekar was in the commentary box. Just four deliveries into the over, he got the wicket of Kusal Mendis. MS Dhoni completed an easy stumping as Mendis came down the track and was beaten by the length and spin of the delivery. The dismissal once again set the internet on fire as Twitterati trolled Manjrekar reminding him of Jadeja’s worth in the Indian team.

The 30-year-old bowled a marathon spell bowling eight overs in a go. The Indian all-rounder did not concede a single boundary in his first spell.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE
2 Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Streaming, ICC World Cup 2019 Match 45: When and where is AUS vs SA clash?
3 World Cup 2019: Umpire Ian Gould to retire after India’s clash against Sri Lanka