Twitterati give Sanjay Manjrekar a hard time as Ravindra Jadeja strikes in his first over

Ravindra Jadeja recently took Twitter by storm when he blasted former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar for calling him a “bits and pieces player”. Jadeja had not featured in the playing XI in the ongoing World Cup 2019 at that time. Against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli gave Jadeja a chance to prove himself as he informed Manjrekar about the team changes at the toss. Jadeja replaced Mohammed Shami in a dead rubber on Saturday.

The left-arm spinner was introduced in the 11th over of Sri Lanka’s innings when Manjrekar was in the commentary box. Just four deliveries into the over, he got the wicket of Kusal Mendis. MS Dhoni completed an easy stumping as Mendis came down the track and was beaten by the length and spin of the delivery. The dismissal once again set the internet on fire as Twitterati trolled Manjrekar reminding him of Jadeja’s worth in the Indian team.

Sir jadeja showing his worth to sanjay manjrekar today#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/vuUdeqlK5F — Polltracker (@Invinci30111984) July 6, 2019

“Tailor-made pitch for Jadeja!” – Sanjay Manjrekar commentating while @imjadeja gets a wicket 🤫#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/02m945UcTd — Vikalp Deshmukh (@Vikalp_vd) July 6, 2019

Man of the Match Ravindra Jadeja, to be interviewed by Sanjay Manjrekar at the end of the game? Get the popcorn ready, folks. #CWC19 #SLvIND #INDvSL — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) July 6, 2019

The 30-year-old bowled a marathon spell bowling eight overs in a go. The Indian all-rounder did not concede a single boundary in his first spell.