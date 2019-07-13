Toggle Menu
Ravindra Jadeja was heartbroken after India’s defeat in World Cup semifinal, reveals his wife

Ravindra Jadeja had joined MS Dhoni in the World Cup semifinal with India's chase in tatters, at 92/6. The two Chennai Super Kings players then put on 116 runs as India fought back valiantly.

Ravindra Jadeja walks to the pavilion after his 59-ball 77 in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Manchester (Reuters Photo)

Ravindra Jadeja was inconsolable after India fell 18 runs short of New Zealand’s total in the World Cup semifinal in Manchester on Wednesday, his wife Rivaba Jadeja has revealed.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Rivaba said, “He was inconsolable after the loss and kept saying, ‘If I wouldn’t have got out, we could’ve won’. When you lose a match after coming this close, it really hurts and it will be a while before he comes to terms with it.”

Jadeja joined MS Dhoni in the middle with India’s chase in tatters at 92/6. The two Chennai Super Kings players then put on 116 runs as India fought back valiantly. However, Jadeja was caught in the deep on 77 in an effort to go for another big shot.

Rivaba, not surprised that Jadeja came up with his best when the team was in crisis, said, “If you look at his journey, he has always performed in crunch games, taking wickets and scoring vital runs. When we won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, he was the man of the match in the final for his all-round performance.”

