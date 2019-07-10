World Cup 2019: Ravindra Jadeja’s sensational fifty helps India fightback from the dead

Ravindra Jadeja’s sensational fifty off 39 balls resurrected India’s hope of a dramatic win in a tense semifinal against New Zealand in Manchester on Wednesday.

Jadeja’s half-century is the first 50+ score by a number eight batsman in a World Cup knockout match.

Picture Abhi baaki mere yaaro @StarSportsIndia @icc @cricketworldcup Superb innings under pressure so far by @imjadeja 👏😊 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 10, 2019

I don't know how far this innings is going but Jadeja has played the innings of his life. And put a bit of pressure back on New Zealand — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 10, 2019

Jaddu, My boy on fire! Way to go brother! We can do it 🙌 #Jadeja — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 10, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja is one versatile cricketer, who draws your attention when he plays. He plays aggressively and is the only Indian player to score three first-class triple centuries in his career.