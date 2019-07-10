World Cup 2019: Ravindra Jadeja’s sensational fifty helps India fightback from the dead

Toggle Menu
Ravindra Jadeja's half-century is the first 50+ score by a number eight batsman in a World Cup knockout match.

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his half-century. (Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja’s sensational fifty off 39 balls resurrected India’s hope of a dramatic win in a tense semifinal against New Zealand in Manchester on Wednesday.

Ravindra Jadeja is one versatile cricketer, who draws your attention when he plays. He plays aggressively and is the only Indian player to score three first-class triple centuries in his career.

