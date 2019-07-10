World Cup 2019: Ravindra Jadeja’s sensational fifty helps India fightback from the dead

Ravindra Jadeja’s sensational fifty off 39 balls resurrected India’s hope of a dramatic win in a tense semifinal against New Zealand in Manchester on Wednesday.
Sir Jadeja for a reason… Take a bow man#Jadeja#indiavsNewzealand #IND #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/zsWdWOUaQz
— Natin Singh (@officialnatin7) July 10, 2019
Jadeja’s half-century is the first 50+ score by a number eight batsman in a World Cup knockout match.
Picture Abhi baaki mere yaaro @StarSportsIndia @icc @cricketworldcup Superb innings under pressure so far by @imjadeja 👏😊
— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 10, 2019
I don't know how far this innings is going but Jadeja has played the innings of his life. And put a bit of pressure back on New Zealand
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 10, 2019
Jaddu, My boy on fire! Way to go brother! We can do it 🙌 #Jadeja
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 10, 2019
1️⃣💛💛 Yellove Partnership! @imjadeja @msdhoni #WhistleForIndia #INDvNZ 🦁
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 10, 2019
Is there a better celebration in world cricket?#CWC19 | #INDvNZ | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/KKuOJLg321
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019
Jadeja can bat tho
— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 11, 2014
Ravindra Jadeja is one versatile cricketer, who draws your attention when he plays. He plays aggressively and is the only Indian player to score three first-class triple centuries in his career.