World Cup 2019: Ravi Shastri reveals his thoughts on Dhoni-Kohli relationship

India rolled over West Indies to inch closer to the World Cup 2019 semi-finals on Thursday. Led by Virat Kohli, the Indian team are yet to lose a game and have 11 points from six games. On Thursday, Kohli’s boys thrashed the Windies by 125 runs at Old Trafford and are now a point away from booking a spot in the knockouts.

Kohli’s captaincy has been effective and impressive just like his batting. The 30-year-old has marshaled his troops on the field and with the bat, he has slammed four consecutive half-centuries so far.

Senior statesman MS Dhoni has also played his part in India’s success giving inputs as and when his captain needs. However, his strike rate continued to be the centre of discussion.

Former India cricketers Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman gave contrasting views on Dhoni’s approach. While Laxman said that Dhoni lacked of intent in the middle overs, Ganguly backed the former India captain to be accepted the way he is.

Now, head coach Ravi Shastri shared his thoughts on Friday when he posted a picture of Kohli with Dhoni along with himself and the caption said: “Different personalities. Both champions and mighty effective.”

Earlier, Indian team bowling coach Bharath Arun revealed that head coach Ravi Shastri has spoken to the wicketkeeper on how to make improvements.

“There is a constant dialogue between all the batsmen, the support staff, the batting coach, the head coach — Ravi Shastri has a constant dialogue with all the coaches. I can’t really get into the brass tacks of what we discuss, but yes if I have to answer your question, there is a constant dialogue for us to improve,” the former India medium pacer said.