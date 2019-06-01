World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan reveals how his ‘special bat’ gifted by Virat Kohli was stolen

Afghanistan’s rise to international cricket has been sensational and Rashid Khan has been at the centre of this journey. The finger spinner known for his variations has troubled batsman across the world and has gone on to become one the most feared spinners in world cricket.

In an interview to cricket.com.au Khan brought out some seemingly funny anecdotes about his affinity with bats and spoke about his habit of collecting bats from some of the best players in the world.

“When you are (learning) the skills of batting, you need to have a good bat. I got a few from the players. I got one from Virat (Kohli), I got from Davey (David Warner), I got one from KL Rahul and those are special bats. That will help me to make some runs in the World Cup,” he said.

The all-rounder Ahead of their encounter with Australia the spinner revealed the story about a bat given to him by Virat Kohli. Watch here:

Afghan superstar Rashid Khan has a habit of collecting great players' bats, however, one has been stolen! He tells the story… pic.twitter.com/pj97NuunFP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 1, 2019

“When I was batting with the bat against Ireland, I flicked one for four – I wanted to hit a boundary and it went for six. I was like ‘what happened? That went for six? I was like ‘there is something in the bat’. I loved the bat. It was like every ball I hit went for six. There was something special in that bat. As soon as I came to the pavilion, our previous captain Asghar Afghan, he came up to me and said, ‘give me that bat’ and I was like ‘oh no’.

“He had already taken it out from my bag and put it in his own bag. That was a special bat, from a special player as well. He took that bat and I hope he doesn’t do well with that and gives it back,” said a smiling Rashid Khan.

The all-rounder who has a batting average of 22 in limited over format reportedly has ten bats in his kit.