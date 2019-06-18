Rashid Khan trolled for most expensive World Cup spell, cricketers come to his defence

Rashid Khan registered the worst ever figures in World Cup history in Manchester on Tuesday, going for 110 runs in his nine overs against England. His figures were the second worst in ODI history and the worst ever for a spinner in an ODI match.

His unusual performance drew a lot of surprise and the meme machines went on overdrive. Iceland Cricket, the Twitter handle which has taken the world of cricket by storm over the last two years, was one of many who trolled Rashid Khan.

“We’ve just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan’s first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man,” read their tweet.

We’ve just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan’s first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG pic.twitter.com/3vklzCeIJt — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 18, 2019

However, this tweet was not received very well. England cricketers Luke Wright and Stuart Broad were two among those who criticized the tweet.

Luke Wright tweeted: “Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members.”

Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members 🤬 https://t.co/0z3F8KiS82 — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) June 18, 2019

Stuart Broad chipped in with: “He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport.”

He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 18, 2019

For an indication of how much of a discrepancy Rashid Khan’s spell on Tuesday was, he conceded 11 sixes in his nine overs – the most conceded by a spinner in an ODI – which is the same number of sixes he had conceded in his previous 28 innings combined.