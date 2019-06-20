Ranveer Singh sent legal notice by Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman

Ranveer Singh has been sent a legal notice by Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman. Heyman, who had posted on social media a litigation warning for Singh for using their ‘Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat’ war cry with a twist, kept his word and, according to his tweet, sent legal notice to the Bollywood star.

I didn’t warn. I served noticed. And while I applaud @TheStatesmanLtd for their coverage of #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar, I must stress that I am not a manager (what an outdated, antiquated term). I am an #Advocate. And I’m the best #Advocate in history. https://t.co/KNQ4fMmUgQ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) 19 June 2019

In his latest tweet, Heyman also took a jibe on publications referring him as Lesnar’s manager and not advocate. Heyman wrote, “I didn’t warn. I served noticed. And while I applaud @TheStatesmanLtd for their coverage of #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar, I must stress that I am not a manager (what an outdated, antiquated term). I am an #Advocate. And I’m the best #Advocate in history (sic).”

Ranveer, who is currently in London preparing for the shoot of Kabir Khan’s ’83, attended India’s World Cup clash against Pakistan in Manchester. After the match, he had tweeted, “Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya.” Ranveer Singh is yet to make a comment on the same.

This is not the first time that Heyman has raised this issue. He had brought it up earlier when the Cricket World Cup organisers used, “Eat. Sleep. Finish games. Repeat. Life” while praising Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni.

My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency. https://t.co/sGtIALzso1 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) 18 January 2019

The phrase became prominent when Lesnar returned to WWE and is even printed on the back of Lesnar’s outfits that he wears while entering the ring in WWE.