Rajasthan Royals’ congratulatory tweet for Jofra Archer leads to banter between franchises on Twitter

Jofra Archer made it to England's World Cup 2019 squad despite not having much experience in the international arena

Jofra Archer bowls during the VIVO IPL T20 cricket match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali
Jofra Archer got 11 wickets in 11 games in IPL 2019 (Source: AP)

Owing to his recent success in ODIs and T20 leagues around the world, Jofra Archer has been included in England’s World Cup squad. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) tweeted a congratulatory message for their fast bowler calling him ‘our pace machine’. RR’s Twitter post triggered banter between franchises he has played for around the world.

Sussex were the first one to take a dig at RR:

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise joined in as well:

Seeing the banter between the franchises, Archer stepped in:

Sussex used a photo of a popular TV Show F.R.I.E.N.D.S to show that the franchises won’t be taking a dig at one another:

So did RR:

In recently concluded IPL 2019, he took 11 wickets in 11 games at an impressive economy rate of 6.76 runs per over.

The 24-year-old was ecstatic on getting selected in the squad. “I’d quite like to get Virat out, because I was not able to get him in the IPL because I think a leggie got him in every game he played. I also wanted to bowl at AB (de Villiers) as well, but don’t think he’s playing for South Africa,” he told Sky Sports.

Archer replaced David Willey in the England squad. The Barbados-born bowling all-rounder played for England in three ODIs, two against Pakistan and one against Ireland ahead of the World Cup. He picked up three wickets in three games at an economy rate of 4.90 runs per over.

