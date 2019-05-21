Rajasthan Royals’ congratulatory tweet for Jofra Archer leads to banter between franchises on Twitter

Owing to his recent success in ODIs and T20 leagues around the world, Jofra Archer has been included in England’s World Cup squad. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) tweeted a congratulatory message for their fast bowler calling him ‘our pace machine’. RR’s Twitter post triggered banter between franchises he has played for around the world.

Sussex were the first one to take a dig at RR:

‘Your’ pace machine…? — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) 21 May 2019

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise joined in as well:

— Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) 21 May 2019

Seeing the banter between the franchises, Archer stepped in:

Play nicely guys — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) 21 May 2019

Sussex used a photo of a popular TV Show F.R.I.E.N.D.S to show that the franchises won’t be taking a dig at one another:

So did RR:

In recently concluded IPL 2019, he took 11 wickets in 11 games at an impressive economy rate of 6.76 runs per over.

The 24-year-old was ecstatic on getting selected in the squad. “I’d quite like to get Virat out, because I was not able to get him in the IPL because I think a leggie got him in every game he played. I also wanted to bowl at AB (de Villiers) as well, but don’t think he’s playing for South Africa,” he told Sky Sports.

Over the moon to be selected for @englandcricket in the upcoming World Cup 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oMJ8Uor9aD — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) 21 May 2019

Archer replaced David Willey in the England squad. The Barbados-born bowling all-rounder played for England in three ODIs, two against Pakistan and one against Ireland ahead of the World Cup. He picked up three wickets in three games at an economy rate of 4.90 runs per over.