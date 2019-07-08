Rahul Dravid appointed as Head of Cricket at NCA

Toggle Menu
Rahul Dravid will oversee all cricket related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA.

Rahul Dravid will oversee all cricket related activities at NCA. (Source: PTI)

Former India captain Rahul Dravid was appointed as Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Monday. In a statement released the BCCI said that Dravid will oversee all cricket related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA.

“Dravid will also work closely with the National Men’s and Women’s Head Coaches and Cricket Coaches for India Developmental teams – including India A, India Under 19, India Under 23 teams, in the identification of key training and development objectives,” the statement added.

“He will also be responsible for monitoring progress against these objectives for the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs on the same to the Senior Men’s and Women’s Head Coaches,” it further added.

Dravid was scheduled to take over as NCA head from July 1. However, his job at the India Cements caused delay.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) asked Dravid to relinquish his post as vice-president of India Cements or be on leave until he completes his tenure.

India Cements then sent him on leave to avoid conflict of interest.

