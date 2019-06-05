Question South Africa is asking: Will the real Rabada stand up?

In his debut ODI, on a flat batting beauty in India, when Kagiso Rabada had fired bouncers and verbals at Rohit Sharma, his mother Florence, an asset manager with the South African government, had turned to her husband and asked, “Why is he talking to the batsman? Why?” and the reply came: “He is just chirping, no foul language, just trying out something.”

South Africa need that Rabada and so does the tournament. Nothing stirs South Africa like a fiery Kagiso Rabada but he has been silent thus far.

He was the man the Australians went after systematically in that controversial series last year — they needled him in press conferences, they converted a shoulder-brush into a shoulder-barge (when Rabada glanced Steve Smith on his shoulder after taking him out), they pressed for harsher fines for the offence — wrong move as a charged-up Rabada delivered the sucker-punch in the next Test. Seeing him reverse the ball, three Australians ended up sandpapering their careers out of shape.

That Rabada has been absent so far this World Cup. He is one of the best fast bowlers in the world — imaginative, skilful, explosive, but has been almost bowling within himself. He can bounce the hell out of batsmen but has been floating up back-of-length deliveries. He can spear toe-crushers but has been drifting them. What’s happening?

Pressure of the world’s eyes watching him at the big stage, reckon a couple of South African journalists. That’s debatable as nothing in his career so far suggests timidness.

But yes, there have been moments when he would sort of slip under the radar, drift a bit. It used to happen a bit before his international debut. Ray Jennings, South Africa’s junior team coach then, remembers he had to push Rabada on occasions. “He would have days, games, where he would be not fully switched on. I remember I was really tough on him. I wasn’t quite happy. He was a boy but I wanted him to be a man. I just wanted him to get mentally tougher, show more aggression, be more aware of his game and be a professional basically.”

His team needs that Rabada now. The walking wounded were dealt another blow when it emerged on a drizzling day that Dale Steyn would be flying home. No Steyn, no Lungi Ngidi, Hashim Amla just about recovered — and they need something out of ordinary to inspire them. It has to come from Rabada.

In this context, perhaps, an old interview conducted during the IPL which has surfaced now where he has said a few words about Virat Kohli being “immature” can possibly help. Now that he has to walk his talk, he has almost cornered himself up the wall, and has no option but to fight back.

He has a great chance to do it too. If he can get his nip-backers right early on with the new ball, Rohit Sharma, in the middle of an average run of form, can be an lbw victim. Shikar Dhawan can pull but can get into trouble with that shot when the ball is rearing up at his head at pace. To do both, Rabada has to be at his hostile best.

For inspiration, all he has to do is have a look around his team and see how desperately they need him. The media interaction with Faf du Plessis was a very sombre affair. A team doctor, also the manager of the team, addressed most of the questions in the first phase of the press conference, explaining a grade 1 muscle tear, structures of the shoulder, back and hamstring scans, physiotherapists, effects of concussion — for a while it seemed one had walked in for a medical diagnosis at a hospital.

The self-pity trap

Then du Plessis spoke about how hard he is trying to ensure the youngsters don’t slip into self-pity and turn defeatist by all that is happening in the camp.

“It’s seniors’ responsibility to ensure we maintain a good mood in the dressing room, careful about the language used, keep the spirits up.”

He had spoken about having to use harsh words after the loss to Bangladesh, but it would have been tough for him

This probably is his greatest test as a leader. He is known for his renewed belief in faith, he is also known for his coolness – and he has to mix both traits to ensure his team doesn’t lose faith or slip into fatality, and remain cool enough to make a comeback. There is nothing cooler or sexier than a cornered team roaring back against all odds. That’s what makes Pakistan a loved team around the world; South Africa have that chance now but it’s not going to be easy.

“For myself, it’s really important to stay strong,” du Plessis said. “The team will feed off my energy and they will look up to the leadership group in the team. But I’m at the top of that so it is important that I stay positive, I stay strong, make sure I keep motivating the guys. Naturally, guys will have a little bit of confidence that’s been chucked away and that is normal, that is part of being human. But it’s just making sure that we keep strong, keep fighting and stay true to ourselves as a team and a culture.”

It can’t be easy on the youngsters and du Plessis is trying his best to galvanise the team. “Naturally, younger guys in the team coming to their first World Cup, they will potentially go into their self-pity cycle. So, for me, it was strong words in the sense that that won’t be allowed over the next couple of days. It is important for us to stay strong at this time. If you do slightly go away from that, then as a team you can crumble and unfortunately, we are not in a position where we can afford that.”

For a team that was confronted with the ‘chokers’ tag before the start, they have been overwhelmed by stuff out of their control. Interestingly, they had for the first time, it seemed, had a plan to tackle that choke-factor. Du Plessis had spoken about how he had asked youngsters to just enjoy, not worry about the result, and even if they lose, so be it. But now, he finds himself in a tight spot: of asking his players to show more emotion and fight, and at the same time not get too emotional over the litany of injuries that has depleted his team.

To achieve the turnaround, du Plessis would need Rabada to return to his aggressive, confident best where he is trying to take out heads and toes. Will he?