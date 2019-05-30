WATCH: Prince Harry takes a dig at Aaron Finch ahead of World Cup 2019

On the eve of the Cricket World Cup, Prince Harry stoked the rivalry between England and Australia with a cheeky sledge at Aaron Finch during a team captains’ reception at Buckingham Palace.

Advertising

“You’re getting on a bit now, aren’t you? How long have you been playing?” the Duke of Sussex asked the 32-year-old Australian skipper, making him laugh.

Cricket World Cup captains, including Australia's Aaron Finch, have met the Queen and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/TzLzGzdNAs — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 29, 2019

Australians are bidding for back-to-back World Cup titles after winning the 2015 tournament on home soil, while hosts England are favourites to claim their first.

Queen Elizabeth also met the captains ahead of a garden party at the palace on Wednesday. Eoin Morgan’s England meet South Africa in the World Cup opener at The Oval on Thursday.