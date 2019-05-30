Toggle Menu
WATCH: Prince Harry takes a dig at Aaron Finch ahead of World Cup 2019

Ahead of the beginning of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Prince Harry met with World Cup team captains at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Prince Harry meets Australia cricket captain Aaron Finch center, Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib, left, and Bangladesh captain Masrafe Bin Mortaza during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday.  (AP)

On the eve of the Cricket World Cup, Prince Harry stoked the rivalry between England and Australia with a cheeky sledge at Aaron Finch during a team captains’ reception at Buckingham Palace.

“You’re getting on a bit now, aren’t you? How long have you been playing?” the Duke of Sussex asked the 32-year-old Australian skipper, making him laugh.

Australians are bidding for back-to-back World Cup titles after winning the 2015 tournament on home soil, while hosts England are favourites to claim their first.

Queen Elizabeth also met the captains ahead of a garden party at the palace on Wednesday. Eoin Morgan’s England meet South Africa in the World Cup opener at The Oval on Thursday.

