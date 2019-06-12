World Cup 2019 Points Table: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table, Team Standings, Ranking, Net Run Rate

Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table, Team Standings, Ranking, Net Run Rate: The table of the ICC World Cup is beginning to take shape as teams start accumulating points on the board. New Zealand find themselves on top, with three wins from three games, while Afghanistan holds the wooden spoon, with three losses in as many games.

The Indian cricket team stands on the third spot after playing two matches so far and winning both. India first beat South Africa by six wickets before emerging victorious against defending champions Australia by 34 runs. The men in blue are two points behind table-toppers New Zealand.

Each team will play each other once, a total of nine games, with two points for a win, one for a tie or no result, and none for a loss. The top four will qualify for the semifinals upon the conclusion of the group stage on July 6. Teams on the same point total will be split by their net run rate (NRR).

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR NRR Points New Zealand 3 3 0 0 0 +2.163 6 England 3 2 1 0 0 +1.307 4 India 2 2 0 0 0 +0.539 4 Australia 3 2 1 0 0 +0.483 4 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 2 -1.517 4 West Indies 3 1 1 0 1 +2.054 3 Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 1 -0.714 3 Pakistan 3 1 1 0 1 -2.412 3 South Africa 4 0 3 0 1 -0.952 1 Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0 -1.493 0

The final of the Men Cricket World Cup will take place on July 14, 2019.