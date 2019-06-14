World Cup 2019: Points table as it stands now

World Cup 2019 Points Table: The ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 has gone into its second week and the points table is beginning to shape up. With three wins from four games, New Zealand stand at the top of the table with seven points. The Black Caps could have increased their lead at the top but had to end up sharing points with India as the group clash between the two sides got washed out. (POINTS TABLE)

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to sit pretty at the top with 2.163 net run rate. Kane Williamson’s side had a chance of taking a three-point lead but consistent rains in Nottingham on Thursday denied his men the chance of playing the men in blue.

Australia stand at the second spot with six points from three wins off four matches so far. Aaron Finch’s side began with a seven-wicket win against Afghanistan, a narrow 15-run win against West Indies before falling down to the Indian cricket side by 36 runs. They got their campaign back on track as they beat Pakistan by 41 runs in the next match.

India stand on the third spot in the points table with five points off three matches. The 2011 champions began well with a six-wicket win to South Africa in their opener and followed it up with a nervous win against Australia in their second match. Their chance of topping the table was washed with the rain in Nottingham.

Hosts England and Sri Lanka stand on the fourth and fifth spot with four points each and NRR of 1.307 and -1.517 respectively.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan stand on the unwanted side of the table, occupying the last spot after three matches. The side has failed to earn a single point, losing their matches to Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.