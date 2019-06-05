PM Narendra Modi wishes Team India good luck for World Cup 2019

Indian cricket fans’ wait for watching Team India play in the World Cup has finally ended when the men in blue took on South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday. India became the last of the ten participating teams to open their campaign in the tournament. All the other nine teams have already played their first games while some have also played two. Wishes and greets poured in for the team ahead of their first match and jumping on the bandwagon, PM Narendra Modi also wished Team India good luck.

Just a few minutes after India took on South Africa, PM Modi tweeted,” As Team India begins its CWC19 journey today, best wished to the entire team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.” He also urged the team to not only win the cup but also hearts of the cricket fans.

As #TeamIndia begins it’s #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. खेल भी जीतो और दिल भी ! #INDvSA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

PM Modi’s tweet created a stir on social media. His tweet was retweeted by more than 3500 users and liked by 15,600 users within less than 30 minutes. In their world cup opener which is underway at Southampton, India are invited to field first and South Africa are having a tough time in the middle. Jasprit Bumrah has had a sensational spell where he claimed two wickets for just 13 runs in 5 overs.

India had a mixed result from the warm-up games. The men in blue suffered a crushing six-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand. However, the two-time winners bounced back in style by thrashing Bangladesh by 95 runs in their second warm-up game last week.