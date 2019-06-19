Toggle Menu
PCB chief calls skipper Sarfaraz after loss to India, asks to focus on matches aheadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/pcb-chief-calls-skipper-sarfaraz-after-loss-to-india-asks-to-focus-on-matches-ahead/

PCB chief calls skipper Sarfaraz after loss to India, asks to focus on matches ahead

Sarfaraz received a phone call by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani wherein he was assured that the entire nation stands behind his team

icc world cup 2019, icc world cup 2019 pakistan, sarfaraz khan, icc world cup, india vs pakistan icc world cup 2019, pakistan cricket board, PCB, Ehsan Mani, Shoaib Akhtar, Virat kohli
Sarfaraz received a phone call by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani wherein he was assured that the entire nation stands behind his team. (Source: AP)

Pakistan skipper warned his teammates of further backlash at home if their performance remained poor in their upcoming matches in ICC World cup 2019. This comes after Pakistan suffered their seventh consecutive defeat to India in ICC World cup matches. However, according to news.com.pk, Sarfaraz received a phone call by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani wherein he was assured that the entire nation stands behind his team. The chairman also asked the skipper to focus his attention on the game and lead the team to better performance in the remainder of the games, reports added.

After winning the toss Sarfaraz put team India to Bat first. Rohit sharma’s 24th ODI ton and fifties by skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul propelled the men in Blue to a Mammoth total of 336. Kuldeep yadav, Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar picked 2 wickets each to make sure that Pakistan never got going in the run chase. Rain affected the play and in the end, India won by 89 runs (DLS method).

Following their defeat, Sarfaraz was criticized back at home for poor decisions on the field. Retired Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar even called the skipper a “brainless captain” in his youtube channel. Akhtar further blamed him for electing to bowl first on a good batting surface.”He didn’t even think that we are not good at chasing down targets and opted to field first after winning the toss,” Akhtar said in the video.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Pakistan is now placed at Ninth place in the points table and next clash with South Africa on 23rd June in a battle for Survival.

Watch IE video-

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 No easy game in World Cup, Kohli tells Wasim Akram on India-Afghanistan match
2 New Zealand vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: New Zealand win toss, elect to field against South Africa
3 World Cup 2019 Live Stream, South Africa vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where to watch SA vs NZ