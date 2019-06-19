PCB chief calls skipper Sarfaraz after loss to India, asks to focus on matches ahead

Pakistan skipper warned his teammates of further backlash at home if their performance remained poor in their upcoming matches in ICC World cup 2019. This comes after Pakistan suffered their seventh consecutive defeat to India in ICC World cup matches. However, according to news.com.pk, Sarfaraz received a phone call by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani wherein he was assured that the entire nation stands behind his team. The chairman also asked the skipper to focus his attention on the game and lead the team to better performance in the remainder of the games, reports added.

After winning the toss Sarfaraz put team India to Bat first. Rohit sharma’s 24th ODI ton and fifties by skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul propelled the men in Blue to a Mammoth total of 336. Kuldeep yadav, Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar picked 2 wickets each to make sure that Pakistan never got going in the run chase. Rain affected the play and in the end, India won by 89 runs (DLS method).

Following their defeat, Sarfaraz was criticized back at home for poor decisions on the field. Retired Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar even called the skipper a “brainless captain” in his youtube channel. Akhtar further blamed him for electing to bowl first on a good batting surface.”He didn’t even think that we are not good at chasing down targets and opted to field first after winning the toss,” Akhtar said in the video.

Pakistan is now placed at Ninth place in the points table and next clash with South Africa on 23rd June in a battle for Survival.

