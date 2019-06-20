Toggle Menu
Paul Adams questions why Kane Williamson didn’t walk when caught behind stumpshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/paul-adams-questions-why-kane-williamson-didnt-walk-when-caught-behind-stumps/

Paul Adams questions why Kane Williamson didn’t walk when caught behind stumps

Former South Africa spinner Paul Adams has questioned New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's integrity after he did not walk out despite being caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

icc world cup, icc world cup 2019, icc wc 2019, wc 2019, icc world cup new zealand, icc world cup new zealand vs south africa, icc world cup kane williamson, new zealand kane williamson, kane williamson world cup 2019, paul adams
Kane Williamson hits a six during his century against South Africa at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday.

Former South Africa spinner Paul Adams has questioned New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s integrity after he did not walk out despite being caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Williamson struck a composed unbeaten century to help New Zealand post a four-wicket win over South Africa in a World Cup game in Birmingham on Wednesday.

However, his knock was marred by controversy after he was caught-behind by Kock in the 38th over off the bowling of leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Williamson was at 76 then.

“Why didn’t Kane Williamson walk,” Adams wrote on his twitter page sparking a debate.

He further added in another tweet: “Kane Williamson was Mankad after he didn’t walk. Would he be upset.”

Interestingly, Tahir had appealed against the inside edge of Williamson’s bat, but it was turned down by the umpire. The South African team did not request for a review and later replays showed a nick from Williamson.

Advertising

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, in the post-match presser, explained that he trusted de Kock’s judgement and that’s why he didn’t go for a review.

“We weren’t aware of it. I think I was at long on at the time, and Quinny is the closest to the action. He’s always my go-to man,” du Plessis said.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“I just thought it was a plain miss. I just heard about it now at the post-match that he said he had a nick on it. But even Kane said he didn’t know he had to fine tune it. He would have referred it. But that’s not where the game was won and lost,” he added.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Feel for you Shikhar Dhawan, says Sachin Tendulkar
2 World Cup 2019: Team India get another injury scare after Vijay Shankar hit on toe
3 Australia vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Sarkar strikes for Bangladesh, removes Finch after solid stand